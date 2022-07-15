The Open 2022 live scoreboard as emotional Tiger Woods given rapturous reception and Rory McIlroy underway

The Open 2022 continues on Friday as the second round gets underway on the Old Course in St Andrews. Rory McIlroy (-6) will hope to extend his promising start as he bids to win a first major in eight years.

The Northern Irishman will hope to catch Cameron Young (-8) as the early pace-setter, but the American, on his Open Championship debut and just a sixth major start, will face a new challenge with the added pressure of his contemporaries hunting him down. Cameron Smith (-5) is one further back in third, while world No1 Scottie Scheffler (-4) is also finely poised.

There is work to be done for defending champion Collin Morikawa, who carded an even-par opening round of 72 while playing alongside McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. That grouping, who is set to experience the late start on Friday and will go off at 2:59pm, is among the most attractive in the second-round tee times. Early morning starters to look out for, include: Dustin Johnson (USA), Marc Leishman (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus) at 08:14, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler (USA) at 08:25, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa (USA), Tiger Woods (USA) at 09:58 and Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (USA), Harold Varner III (USA) at 10:09.

Follow all the live updates from St Andrews, including scores, second-round leaderboard and latest news:

The Open 2022: Round 2

Leaderboard: -9 D Johnson, C Young, C Smith,

-8: S Scheffler, T Hatton, P Cantlay

-7: T Gooch, A Scott, S Theegala

-6: S Kim, R McIlroy, M Lee, M Fitzpatrick, L Herbert

Round One Report: Rory McIlroy surges into contention as Cameron Young leads

The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Round 2

Jon Rahm birdies the last to stay in touch

15:31 , Jack Rathborn

Jon Rahm with a crucial birdie at 18. It takes him to -4 and still very much in this championship.

Jordan Spieth can’t match the Spaniard, he must settle for a round of 69 and also, like Rahm, four-under for the championship.

Par for Rory McIlroy

15:28 , Luke Baker

Par at the 1st for Rory. After a great tee shot, the second isn’t great and gives him a huge putt across the green. It comes up short and leaves him a testing ten-footer. But nerves of steel and he finds the heart of the hole.

Nailed a long one at the 1st yesterday to get his championship going with a birdie and that par save might be as important. Stays at -6.

Australians climbing

15:27 , Luke Baker

Cameron Smith has been sublime today and he’s showing no sign of slowing down. He’s peppering the flag on every green and slides home another birdie – his fourth of the round at 7. He’s at -9 and in the co-lead with Dustin Johnson and Cameron Young

Even better from fellow Aussie Min Woo Lee! He sinks a lengthy eagle putt at the 12th after hitting the green with his tee shot and he’s up to -6

VIDEO: Tiger Woods takes in the emotional scenes up the 18th

15:20 , Luke Baker

Here are the incredibly emotional scenes as Tiger Woods walked up the 18th at St Andrews to rapturous applause and cheers. Tiger was visibly moved by the reception

Tiger Woods finishes with a par

15:17 , Luke Baker

A slightly disappointing way to finish for Tiger. A devilish putt from off the front of the green but that’s a touch of class – he gets it within six feet. But NO! Misses the birdie putt – would have been his first of the round but it lips out. Such a shame.

It’s a three-over round of 75 to leave him +9 for the tournament. Far from vintage Tiger and the question now, is that the last we’ll see of him?

Young into the co-lead

15:12 , Luke Baker

Cameron Young has an eagle look at the par-five 5th but it comes up just short. Still an easy birdie and he’s into the co-lead at -9.

An emotional Tiger

15:11 , Luke Baker

Amazing moments for Tiger Woods there. A man who rarely shows emotion on the golf course, clearly overcome by it at that reception up 18 at the Home of Golf

Tears from Tiger up 18

15:08 , Luke Baker

A little cut in from the right from Tiger Woods with his tee shot at 18. It cambers up towards the green, stopping just short. Should have a great chance at the up-and-down for birdie to finish his round in style. All eyes on Swilcan Bridge now…

He gets applause as he crosses it but no recognition or indication that this might be the last time. His playing partners drop behind to allow him to have centre stage. The applause turn to cheers as he approaches the green. A raise of the hand and doff of the cap to the crowd.

He looks emotional, rubbing his eyes, potentially a few tears from Tiger. What a lovely moment.

Rory McIlroy underway

15:04 , Luke Baker

McIlroy is underway and finds the 1st fairway with his iron. Playing partners Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa do likewise

Smith goes close at the sixth

15:00 , Tom Kershaw

Smith has just hit a wonderful approach into the sixth green and will now have a good chance to take a share of Johnson’s lead at -9.

Meanwhile, over at the first, McIlroy is about to get his second round underway. From there, he’ll be able to see Woods on the 18th tee. It’ll be interesting to see what sort of reaction the 46-year-old gives, if any, as he crosses the Swilcan Bridge.

Poulter moves to -5

14:46 , Tom Kershaw

Poulter birdies the ninth and he’s now at -5. In other LIV Golf news, Patrick Reed, who is decked out in logos galore this week, has birdied three of his opening six holes and is now at -3.

Fitzpatrick birdies 15 and 16

14:41 , Tom Kershaw

Fitzpatrick follows up a birdie at 15 with a huge putt at 16 and the US Open champion is now six under for his round and the tournament.

In the same group, things have gone from bad to worse for Woods. After chipping into the bunker, he can’t get up and down and a double-bogey sees him fall back to +9. Only five players in the field are worse off than that.

Woods dejected on 16

14:36 , Tom Kershaw

Woods is cutting a dejected figure out there now and to compound that misery, his chip at 16 has just come up short and rolled back into a steep pot bunker.

It’s better news for fellow American Patrick Cantlay though. He’s just birdied the easy par-5 14th to move to -8.

Daly makes eagle at 5

14:31 , Tom Kershaw

John Daly is heading towards the weekend as it stands! The 56-year-old has just eagled the fifth hole to go to -1, with the projected cut still at even par.

Elsewhere, Cameron Young is back to where he started at -8 after a birdie at the fourth cancelled out his bogey at the second.

Westwood makes perfect start

14:19 , Tom Kershaw

Westwood makes the perfect start with a birdie at the first and he’s now at -5.

Up ahead, there’s a hat-trick of birdies for the group on 14 featuring Spieth (-5), Rahm (-4) and Varner (-5).

Theegala moves into contention

14:14 , Tom Kershaw

Theegala birdies the 12th and is now only three shots off the lead.

Spieth has dropped a shot at 13 and slipped back to -4. Fitzpatrick is also at that mark but a fine approach into 15 has set up a good birdie chance for the US Open champion.

McIlroy faces fierce competition at top of leaderboard

14:11 , Tom Kershaw

There are still 50 minutes until Rory McIlroy tees off but he’s seen a host of major names join him at the top of the leaderboard. The Northern Irishman will get underway at 2.59pm alongside defending champion Collin Morikawa (E) and Xander Schauffele (-3).

The Open 2022: Jordan Spieth in trouble on 13

13:47 , Jack Rathborn

Trouble looming for Jordan Spieth (-5) on the 13th, he flirts with one bunker before finding another. That’s a tough out.

Rahm (-3) on the flat stuff though.

Tiger (+7) into the whispy rough out left on 15, which reduces his chance of a birdie on this par five.

Cam Smith is on fire, what a start: birdie, birdie, birdie. Now tied for second on -8.

Rory McIlroy fractures fan’s hand with wayward drive at the Open

13:38 , Jack Rathborn

A wayward Rory McIlroy drive left a spectator with a fractured hand at St Andrews during the first round of the Open Championship.

McIlroy produced an impressive round of 66 to leave him two off the overnight leader Cameron Young, but one tee shot on Thursday morning missed its mark and struck an oblivious fan.

Charlie Kane, who works for the PGA Tour running its social media channels, tweeted his injuries after a visit to St Andrews Community Hospital that afternoon, revealing a severely bruised and swollen hand.

The Open 2022: Dustin Johnson reflects on taking lead at St Andrews

13:33 , Jack Rathborn

“I don’t even remember the third round from seven years ago, I’ve played a lot of golf since.

“Every time you play a major, you learn something about yourself. That was a while ago, I don’t remember it. I don’t want to go back to it.

“I really like the golf course when it plays firm and fast. Where you want to pitch it and where you want it to stop.

“Probably be a couple back by the end of the day.”

The Open 2022

13:28 , Jack Rathborn

As you were after the 11th for Spieth (-5), Rahm (-3) and Varner III (-3). This group ticking over nicely and have a chance to get close to Johnson as they close this second round out.

(Getty Images)

The Open 2022: Theegala delivers eagle on nine to jump up leaderboard

13:14 , Jack Rathborn

EAGLE! Theegala to -5, big momentum at nine as he makes the turn.

(PA)

The Open 2022: Dustin Johnson sets pace in second round at St Andrews

13:11 , Jack Rathborn

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Open 2022: Dustin Johnson the new leader at -9

13:06 , Jack Rathborn

DJ, on 18, drains it for birdie from 10 feet, he’s up to -9 and a round of 67 to back up his opener in 68.

That’s a real statement from the marquee name for Liv Golf.

Cam Smith (-5) is underway, the Aussie was three back to end yesterday’s play, but finds himself four back after DJ’s late flurry.

Glorious iron shot from Smith, a tidy start.

The Open 2022:

12:55 , Jack Rathborn

Sergio Garcia can’t make birdie at the last, but it’s a 66, he’s at -3 overall.

Filippo Cerri (a) is at -2, very impressive major so far for the Italian amateur.

Now, Spieth (-4) on the ninth, eager to move to -5, his chip gives him about 10 feet for birdie, not one of his best.

Scheffler (-7) with 15 feet for birdie on 16 soon enough…

The Open 2022: Ian Poulter receives ironic jeers on first tee at St Andrews

12:49 , Jack Rathborn

The Open 2022: Tiger Woods struggles to make headway in unlikely bid to make cut

12:42 , Jack Rathborn

Tiger Woods continued to face an uphill battle to avoid missing the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career on Friday.

The winner at St Andrews in both 2000 and 2005, Woods struggled to an opening 78 and calculated that he needed a second-round 66 to make the weekend, a score he last achieved in a major in the 2018 US PGA.

A par on the first was a two-shot improvement from Thursday, when his approach had to be played from a fairway divot and plunged into the Swilcan Burn, while a first birdie of the day soon arrived from 28 feet on the third.

However, Woods then three-putted from long range on the fourth and, although his approach to the next finished just a few feet from the flag, it was unfortunately the flag for the 13th hole on the enormous double green.

The Open 2022: DJ joins Young in the lead as Scheffler misses birdie to stay at -7

12:33 , Jack Rathborn

Scheffler (-7) having no trouble with the rough on 15, a pure iron shot that trickles over the front bank and into the hollow where the flag is, it’s no more than 10 feet for birdie coming up.

Tiger (+6) on nine with a long eagle putt, it’s quite a bit short, but he looks in good spirit despite his troubling predicament with the cut surely gone now.

Hatton (-7) sneaks a putt up and over the mound on the 15th green, not to be for the birdie, but the two-time Dunhill Links champion is right in the mix.

Scheffler’s birdie try trickles right of the hole, but DJ is into a tie for the lead, -8 through 16.

The Open 2022: Poulter on the march

12:27 , Jack Rathborn

Poulter (-4)

What a start for Poulter, birdies the first to get to -4 and four back.

Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick (-2) can’t hold the green on the 367-yard par four ninth, he’s 10 feet past the flag off the back. But immense length from the US Open champion.

Scheffler (-7) crushes one down 15, but it sneaks into the whispy rough.

Scott (-6) admiring his approach to 16, it’s a little too hot and races over the mound but avoids the back bunker.

Cantlay is four-under through six and makes it to -6.

Scottie Scheffler of the US after making a birdie on the 10th hole (AP)

The Open 2022: Scheffler with birdie chance to tie for lead

12:18 , Jack Rathborn

Ian Poulter begins his second round after a spicy opener that included boos and a 160-feet putt for eagle.

DJ (-7), on 15, within a few feet for par after a long birdie attempt.

Rahm (-2) to 20 feet on eight from 195 yards, he’ll hope to reach the turn within five.

Scheffler (-7) for eagle on 14, races by the flag, but a great opportunity to get it to -8 and a tie for the lead.

Hatton (-6) burns the edge of the hole on 14 for eagle, but he, too, will be just one back soon enough with Scheffler, Gooch and Johnson.

The Open 2022: Talor Gooch to within one of the lead after second round 69

12:09 , Jack Rathborn

T2 Talor Gooch -7 (69)

That’s a fine start for Gooch, he birdies 18 and slots in one behind leader Young and tied with Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler.

Meanwhile, Theegala (-4) birdies five to move to within four of the lead.

The Open 2022

12:02 , Jack Rathborn

Scoring has been good this morning; Si Woo Kim (-6 and in a tie for fourth) with a 69 and Aaron Wise (-5 and currently in a tie for ninth) with a 67.

But Sergio Garcia is currently heading for a 65 or better, he’s -7 through 15.

Cantlay makes fast start

11:57 , Tom Kershaw

Patrick Cantlay has made a fast start this morning. The American has birdied three of his opening five holes to move into the top 10.

Woods bogeys the sixth

11:50 , Tom Kershaw

The chances of Tiger Woods making the cut are all but over now as a bogey at the 7th sees the 46-year-old slip back to +7. He’s currently in a tie for 147th place out of a field of 156.

Scheffler pulls to within one of the lead

11:43 , Tom Kershaw

Scheffler birdies the 12th now too! The world No 1 is now just one shot off the lead.

Gooch drops shot at 16

11:42 , Tom Kershaw

Gooch drops a shot at the 16th after a three-putt and slips back to -6. He’s joined at that mark by world No 1 Scottie Scheffler who’s just birdied the 11th.

Matt Fitzpatrick was two under through his opening four holes. He can’t take advantage of the par-5 5th though after laying up and has to settle for a par.

Garcia in tremendous form

11:38 , Tom Kershaw

Garcia has put together a brilliant round so far and a birdie at the par-5 14th has pulled him to within four shots of the lead. The Spaniard started this morning some 11 shots back.

Woods’ own website savages his ‘barely respectable’ performance

11:33 , Tom Kershaw

Tiger Woods’ own website condemned his performance in the first round yesterday as “barely respectable” in a brutally honest assessment.

“It started promisingly enough, with Woods flushing a long iron into the center of the expansive first fairway,” it read, “only for his ball to rest in a fresh, sandy divot. Not five minutes later, a proper buzzkill: Woods’ approach one-hopped into the burn guarding the front of the green, he blocked a four-footer for bogey, and this never really happened at all.”

The report went on: “Woods played his first seven holes in six over par to eject himself from relevance in his 22nd Open Championship start and needed to play his final 10 holes in one-under par to salvage a barely respectable six-over 78.”

Tiger Woods’ own website savages his ‘barely respectable’ performance at the Open

VIDEO: Tiger makes his first birdie of the round

11:25 , Luke Baker

Tiger Woods opened his birdie account at the 3rd with this putt. He gave the shot straight back at the 4th and has just narrowly missed a birdie look a the par-five 5th. Chances slipping away for Tiger and he really needs to take them all to have any chance of miraculously making the cut.

Scheffler goes back to back

11:23 , Luke Baker

The world No 1 is definitely heding in the right direction now! We mentioned his tee shot into the par-three 11th and how few birdies are made a the hole. Well, he is rewarded for sticking it to 15 feet by pouring in the putt. Back-to-back birdies and into a tie for third at -6.

The big guns are circling!

Cantlay and Kim make birdies

11:21 , Luke Baker

Great start for Patrick Cantlay as birdies at the 2nd and 3rd move him up to -4 , currently four strokes back, while Si Woo Kim moves even closer to the lead as a bouncing wedge into the 15th sets him up for close-range birdie to climb to -6 for the championship and -3 for his round.

Meanwhile, one of yesterday’s heroes, Robert Dinwiddie, is underway with a par at the 1st. The world No 1779 shockingly shot five-under on day one and finds himself mixing it at the top of the leaderboard.

Gooch moves within one of the lead as Scheffler birdies

11:15 , Luke Baker

Birdies coming thick and fast now, as a pair of high-flying Americans both make one. Talor Gooch had an eagle look at the par-five 14th and although that putt didn’t drop, he rolled it in for birdie to move to -7 – just one behind the lead of Cameron Young.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler is also in the red for his round as a 14-footer sneaks in the side door for birdie. -5 for the championship, now T7. He’s recovered well form an early bogey.

Sccheffler and Tyrrell Hatton then both play beautiful irons into the tricky par-three 11th. Outside looks at birdie, which is all you can ask at 11.

Hatton up to T3 with another birdie

11:11 , Luke Baker

Tyrrell Hatton making serious moves. His tee shot at the 10th hole left him with 83 yards into the green and it wasn’t his best wedge, skipping 35 feet past the hole. But he nails the putt, it was racing but bang on line. A fourth birdie in five holes, -4 for his round, -6 for the championship and up to T3 alongside Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

Adam Scott makes his third birdie in a row – and fifth of the round – to go to -5. He’s surging today.

Fitzpatrick starting to heat up

11:06 , Luke Baker

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick had a fairly run-of-the-mill level-par first round but after birdieing the 2nd, he did likewise on the 4th by holing a 15-foot putt. Two-under for his round and the championship.

Sadly, Tiger Woods couldn’t get up and down to save par from just off the green and makes bogey.

10th hole proving profitable

10:57 , Luke Baker

Dustin Johnson does indeed roll in his birdie putt at the 10th to go to -6 and his playing partner Adam Scott also makes birdie – his fourth of the day to go to -4 for the round and the championship.

Meanwhile, one hole back, Tyrrell Hatton drives the 9th green and perfectly judges the pace of a monster eagle putt to cosy up for the birdie. Back-to-back birdies for Hatton, with another chance to come at 10, and he’s into T5 at -5.

Johnson has birdie chance as Harrington drops one

10:53 , Luke Baker

Ah, that’s a shame for Padraig Harrington as his par putt lips out at the 4th and he drops back to -4. The two-time Champion Golfer of the Year looks frustrated with that.

Dustin Johnson could be moving in the other direction though – he floats in a precise wedge after a long tee shot down the right and will have fewer than 6 feet for the birdie. Hole it and he’ll move to -6, just two back

VIEDO: Spieth makes stunning birdie

10:49 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Jordan Spieth moved to -2 with an absolute belter into the 2nd green. Gorgeous shot

Tiger on the birdie prowl

10:45 , Luke Baker

THERE WE GO! The Tiger roar from the crowd and a rare smile – a broad grin in fact – from Woods as he pours in a birdie putt at the 3rd. Not many birdies at that hole but a lovely iron shot left him 25 feet for the birdie and it tracks into the hole. He improves to +5 but a long way back to make the cut still.

Scott goes out in 33 as DJ moves up

10:43 , Luke Baker

Adam Scott hits the green on the driveable par-four 9th and his eagle putt has a chance but just sidles on by. A kick-in birdie though and he’s at three-under for his round, having gone out in 33, and also -3 for the championship.

Good news on the 9th too for Dustin Johnson, who similarly drove the green and two-putted for birdie. DJ now at -5 and only three shots behind Cameron Young.

Rahm and Spieth birdie second

10:37 , Tom Kershaw

Spieth almost holes his approach into the second and that’s the simplest of tap-ins for birdie. The 2017 champion is now -2 for the tournament. Rahm’s fine approach was somewhat overshadowed by that but he only has a short putt for a birdie of his own and rolls it in to move to -1.

Woods pars the second

10:32 , Tom Kershaw

Woods found the green and two-putted for par at the second. He then finds the fairway at the shorter third and will look to attack the flag from there. He’s still at +6, some 14 shots off the leader.

Hatton moves to -4

10:29 , Tom Kershaw

Tyrrell Hatton has surged into contention with back-to-back birdies on 6 and 7. He’s now at -4 and is joined at that mark by world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who also birdies the seventh.

Rahm starts with a birdie

10:26 , Tom Kershaw

Jon Rahm makes a birdie at the first to get back to even par for the tournament.

On the adjacent fairway, Mark Calcavecchia, the 1989 champion, who was in the first group out this morning, hits his final drive down 18.

The 62-year-old is beyond the age limit of 60 for former champions, but was given an exemption due to suffering from an injury in 2021 and the Open being cancelled in 2020.

Harrington birdies the second

10:21 , Tom Kershaw

What a start from Harrington! He birdies the second too and is now -5, just three shots off the lead. The Irishman won the US Senior Open at the end of last month and experience is triumphing over age so far on a cold and wet morning in St Andrews.

Woods starts with a par

10:16 , Tom Kershaw

Woods, Fitzpatrick and Homa all start with pars at the first hole. The 46-year-old then finds the fairway with his driver at the second. He needs the birdies to flow fast.

In the group behind, Rahm, Spieth and Varner will all have good birdie chances on the first green.

Garcia makes turn in 32

10:14 , Tom Kershaw

Sergio Garcia endured a day to forget yesterday but he’s got off to a flying start in his second round. After driving the ninth green, he holes a long eagle putt and makes the turn in 32. He’s now one-under for the tournament.

Harrington starts with a birdie

10:10 , Tom Kershaw

In the group up ahead of Woods’s on the green, Padraig Harrington has just rolled in a birdie to move to -4.

Woods gets underway

10:00 , Tom Kershaw

The projected cut currently stands at even par, meaning Tiger Woods will need to shoot a 66 to make it into the weekend. The 46-year-old gets a huge ovation on the first tee and seems to have avoided a fairway divot this time. Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa follow him.

Kim moves to -5

09:57 , Tom Kershaw

Si Woo Kim opened with a birdie but then became stranded in a succession of eight pars. He’s broken that streak with another birdie at the 10th though and is now -5 for the tournament, just three shots off the leader.

Casey on a roll

09:48 , Luke Baker

Paul Casey is off to a flyer this morning. Three birdies in his first six holes – including back to back at 5 and 6 – have him at -4 for the tournament, a tie for 6th. currently.

Qualifier Robert Dinwiddie delighted after shooting five-under 67 at the Open

09:38 , Luke Baker

English qualifier Robert Dinwiddie could not hide his delight after shooting himself into a tie for third place on the first day at the Open.

The 39-year-old, who has been doing some labouring for a construction firm to help make ends meet over the past two years, carded a five-under-par 67 at St Andrews on Thursday.

That left him level with Australia’s Cameron Smith and three off the lead held by American Cameron Young.

Scheffler and Gooch make pars

09:32 , Luke Baker

Scottie Scheffler (-3) holes out for par at the 4th, while Talor Gooch’s monster birdie putt at the 8th doesn’t really bother the hole. A simple par to stay at -6 though.

On to the 5th for the Scheffler-Hatton-Niemann group and Tyrrell opens up by tonking a drive striahgt down the fairway.

The Open 2022: Westwood brushes off Woods criticism

09:29 , Tom Kershaw

Lee Westwood hit back at Tiger Woods as the ongoing LIV Golf furore cast a shadow over the start of the Open at St Andrews.

The European Ryder Cup veteran, who became one of the most high-profile defectors to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit last month, also criticised the media for “stoking up” arguments between people on both sides of an increasingly bitter row.

That came after Phil Mickelson, another star LIV signing, showed his frustration with reporters after being asked about his own situation.

Woods said earlier this week that players had “turned their back on what allowed them to get to this position” by signing up to play in LIV’s big-money events.

Asked about the 15-time major winner’s comments, Westwood said: “He’s got a vested interest hasn’t he?

“The LIV players will talk the LIV tour up, the PGA players that aren’t on the LIV tour will talk the PGA Tour up and put down the LIV tour.

“I don’t pay too much attention to people’s opinions. Tiger is entitled to his opinion.”

Upcoming tee times

09:24 , Luke Baker

Here are the upcoming tee times for the next hour or so – some big names heading out. Perhaps no bigger than Tiger Woods who will need to pull of a Houdini-esque act of escapology to make the cut after his opening-day +6.

Tiger plays alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa at 9.58am, with Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III teeing off 11 minutes later at 10.09am.

Selected tee times:

09:25 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

09:36 Harris English (USA), (a) Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

09:47 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Keith Mitchell (USA), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

09:58 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa (USA), Tiger Woods (USA)

10:09 Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (USA), Harold Varner III (USA)

10:20 Sam Burns (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA), Mito Pereira (Chi)

10:31 Keegan Bradley (USA), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Sahith Theegala (USA)

Leaderboard update

09:18 , Luke Baker

Here’s how we’re looking after a little under three hours of play so far this morning.

-8: Cameron Young

-6: Talor Gooch (6), Rory McIlroy

-5: Cameron Smith, Robert Dinwiddie

-4: Marcus Armitage (9), Si Woo Kim (7), Dustin Johnson (4), Barclay Brown (a), Kurt Kitayama, Lee Westwood, Brad Kennedy, Viktor Hovland

(REUTERS)

Armitage having himself a day

09:14 , Luke Baker

Englishman Marcus Armitage has blitzed the front nine as he finishes with a birdie at 9 to go out in 33, three-under par for his round and -4 for the week now. Joins that group including Dustin Johnson – who sees a long birdie putt at 4 come up just short for a tap-in par – and Si Woo Kim.

Scottie Scheffler has another birdie chance at 3 but his putt is milimetres away. They’re not dropping for the world No 1 so far today and he stays at -3.

The Open 2022: Fitzpatrick bemoans pace of play

09:14 , Luke Baker

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick blasted the pace of play at St Andrews as a “joke” with most rounds taking more than six hours to complete.

Shared fairways and greens, plus fast-running fairways bringing par fours into range off the tee and 100-foot-plus putts meant it was an attritional day on the Fife links.

Players found themselves waiting for long periods on tee boxes and also for second shots into greens and Fitzpatrick, golf’s newest major winner, was not impressed.

“It’s just a joke, isn’t it? Like six hours, 10 (minutes). This just shouldn’t be happening ever in golf,” said the Sheffield golfer.

“It’s the way the golf course is set up. It’s how firm it is. The way the golf course is designed.

“You’re crossing over a lot, and to get better angles and better lines, you’ve got to hit across all the fairways.

“There’s nothing you can do unfortunately about it. It’s just sad more than anything. It’s just ridiculous.”

Matt Fitzpatrick blasts the Open pace of play as a ‘joke’ at St Andrews

Dustin gets his shot back

09:01 , Luke Baker

Dustin Johnson back up to -4 as he pours in a birdie putt at the 3rd – got a good read from playing partner Adam Scott and took advantage.

Back on the 2nd, Scottie Scheffler’s (-3) good birdie look ends up just left of the hole, while Tyrrell Hatton (-2) saves his par with a clutch putt. You sense some pretty vociferous self-flagellation might have been coming from Hatton if he missed it…

The Open 2022: Woods reacts to his opening round

08:59 , Luke Baker

Tiger Woods reacts to his worst round at St Andrews:

“Probably highest score as I could have shot,” the 46-year-old said. “Hit a good tee shot down one, ended up right in the middle of a fresh divot and I hit a good shot. Wind gusts hit it and ended up in the burn, and start off with a double.

“I think I had maybe four or five three-putts today. Just wasn’t very good on the greens. And every putt I left short. I struggled with hitting the putts hard enough.

“The greens were very firm but slow and it’s an interesting combo. And we weren’t exactly speed demons out there either. The whole round took a long time, and we were getting waved up. And it was a long, slow day.”

His second round gets underwya in an hour’s time at 9.58am

Wise by name…

08:57 , Luke Baker

The low man on the course so far is Aaron Wise. The American has birdied the 1st, 5th and 6th holes to shoot up to -3 from evens, just outside the top 10.

With the drizzle at St Andrews, the fairways are slowing down slightly and the course is very gettable.

(PA)

VIDEO: Gooch makes the perfect start

08:54 , Luke Baker

Here’s the first of Talor Gooch’s two birdies so far today that have taken him to -6 and T2

Scheffler off to a bad start

08:51 , Luke Baker

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler made bogey at the 1st in the end after three-putitng so drops back to -3, while Dustin Johnson had a great birdie look at the 2nd but his putt just slipped by, meaning he too stays at -3.

Scheffler flies a wedge over the top of the flag at the 2nd, getsa bit of bite and he’ll have maybe 10 feet or so to claim that shot straight back

The Open 2022: Tee times for Day 2

08:44 , Tom Kershaw

Here is a reminder of the second round tee times in full:

All times BST

0635 Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Jediah Morgan (Aus)

0646 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Sam Bairstow (x)

0657 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Haotong Li (Chn), Marcus Armitage

0708 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Fabrizio Zanotti (Par), Alex Wrigley

0719 Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Horsfield (Eng)

0730 Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris (Rsa), Wyndham Clark

0741 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa, x)

0752 Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia (Esp), Aaron Jarvis (Cay, x)

0803 Sungjae Im (Kor), Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland

0814 Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott (Aus), Marc Leishman (Aus)

0825 Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Tyrrell Hatton

0836 Darren Clarke (Nirl), Richard Bland (Eng), Filippo Celli (Ita, x)

0847 Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Aaron Rai (Eng)

0903 David Duval, Justin Harding (Rsa), Jordan Smith (Eng)

0914 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Jason Scrivener (Aus), David Law (Sco)

0925 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

0936 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Harris English, Keita Nakajima (Jpn, x)

0947 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Keith Mitchell

0958 Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa

1009 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (Esp), Harold Varner III

1020 Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira (Chi)

1031 Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Sahith Theegala

1042 Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus), Matthew Griffin (Aus)

1053 John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford (Eng), David Carey (Irl)

1104 Mingyu Cho (Kor), Jorge Fernandez Valdes (Arg), Robert Dinwiddie (Eng)

1115 Lars Van Meijel (Ned), Jack Floydd (Eng), Ronan Mullarney (Irl)

1136 Paul Lawrie (Sco), Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1147 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Ben Campbell (Nzl), Barclay Brown (Eng) (x)

1158 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

1209 Ian Poulter (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1220 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), MinKyu Kim (Kor), Ashley Chesters (Eng)

1231 Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert (Aus), Kurt Kitayama

1242 Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim (Kor)

1253 John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

1304 Cameron Smith (Aus), Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power (Irl)

1315 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Rikuya Hoshino (Jap)

1326 Cameron Young, Kyoung Hoon Lee (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1337 Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners (Can)

1348 Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp), Danny Willett (Eng)

1404 Stephen Dodd (Wal), JT Poston, Lee Westwood (Eng)

1415 Sepp Straka (Aut), Luke List, Justin De Los Santos (Phi)

1426 Ernie Els (Rsa), Adri Arnaus (Esp), Brad Kennedy (Aus)

1437 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Scott Vincent (Zim), Victor Perez (Fra)

1448 Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Sihwan Kim (Kor)

1449 Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

1510 Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Victor Hovland (Nor)

1521 Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Tony Finau

1532 Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

1543 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan (Eng)

1554 Anthony Quayle (Aus), Zander Lombard (Rsa), John Parry

1605 Thomas Detry (Bel), Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

1616 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

Early movers and shakers on day 2

08:38 , Luke Baker

A fair few players out on the course already this morning and some are already surging up the leaderboard.

Talor Gooch has found birdies on the 1st and 3rd to move up to -6 which is currently T2 alongside Rory McIlroy.

Koren star Si Woo Kim birdied the 1st to climb into the top ten at -4, while Englishman Marcus Armitage is now two-under for his round and three-under for the championship – the same score as Dustin Johnson after he bogeyed the opening hole.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler (-4) has started his round and is currently on the 1st green – playing alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Joaquin Niemann

The Open 2022: English qualifier Dinwiddie three shots off lead

08:29 , Tom Kershaw

English qualifier Robert Dinwiddie could not hide his delight after shooting himself into a tie for third place on the first day at the Open.

The 39-year-old, who has been doing some labouring for a construction firm to help make ends meet over the past two years, carded a five-under-par 67.

That left him level with Australia’s Cameron Smith and three off the lead held by American Cameron Young.

“I am very happy,” said Scottish-born Wandsworth resident Dinwiddie. “It was a fantastic day to be able to put together a good score.

“I was playing well. I just try to give every shot 100 per cent with concentration, effort and commitment.”

Mark Calcavecchia hits first tee shot on Open farewell

08:28 , Luke Baker

Light rain greeted the early starters as day two of the 150th Open Championship got underway at St Andrews.

Former winner Mark Calcavecchia hit the opening shot at 6.35am in what will be his final appearance in the game’s oldest major championship.

The 62-year-old is beyond the age limit of 60 for former champions, but was given an exemption due to suffering from an injury in 2021 and the Open being cancelled in 2020.

Calcavecchia, who lifted the Claret Jug at Troon in 1989, struggled to an opening 83 and bogeyed the second and third on Friday to remain in last place on 13 over par.

The Open 2022: Poulter gets rough reception

08:14 , Tom Kershaw

Ian Poulter was met with some boos on the first tee due to his association with LIV Golf, however, after a round of 69 that included an extraordinary 160ft putt, he insisted he hadn’t heard a single heckle.

The Open 2022: Woods battling to make the cut

07:58 , Tom Kershaw

Tiger Woods was met with the loudest cheer yesterday afternoon but those soon turned into awkward groans as the 46-year-old endured a torrid round of 78 that left him battling to make the cut.

The Open 2022: Young leads with McIlroy in contention

07:45 , Tom Kershaw

Cameron Young produced a magnificent round of 64 to take a two-shot lead into the second round, but Rory McIlroy is in close pursuit as he looks to end his major drought. Here’s our report on all of yesterday’s action:

Rory McIlroy surges into Open contention as Cameron Young leads

The Open 2022: Round 2

07:30 , Jack Rathborn

Good Morning and welcome to The Independent’s Round 2 coverage of The 150th Open Championship.

It’s a drizzly St Andrews this morning, with mild winds of 10mph so far. But a gloomy Friday morning has many chasing to make the cut, including Tiger Woods, who is out early today after a late finish due to excruciating slow play all day on Thursday, with rounds taking more than six hours to complete.

We’ll bring you live scores and the updated second-round leaderboard, analysis and reaction.