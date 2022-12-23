The Only Way to Trade Nvidia Is Cautiously

By
BRUCE KAMICH
In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, I can see that prices have lost ground since the middle of the month and are now retesting the rising 50-day moving average line.
In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NVDA, below, you cannot miss the large upper shadow two weeks ago as traders rejected the highs. This one candle marks a reversal to the downside. The 40-week moving average line is bearish.
The weekly OBV line is showing weakness from early December. The MACD oscillator is below the zero line and narrowing, telling us that the trend is weak.
In this daily Point and Figure chart of NVDA, below, I can see a downside price target of $133.
In this weekly Point and Figure chart of NVDA, below, a downside price target of $113 is projected.
Get an email alert each time I write an article for Real Money. Click the “+Follow” next to my byline to this article.
If you have questions, please contact us here.