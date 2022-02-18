The ONE Amazon device sale you can’t miss

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s Presidents’ Day, not Black Friday, yet Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series has never been priced lower. (Photo: Amazon)

In honor of Presidents’ Day, let’s all head to HBO Max and rewatch the single greatest president-oriented TV show of all time: The West Wing.

No TV? No problem: Amazon is running the best sale to date on its Fire TV Omni Series. You can save up to 40% on four models ranging from 50 to 75 inches. These prices represent historic lows — and that includes Black Friday. Although you might not think of these as traditional “Amazon devices,” they absolutely are: They’re Amazon-branded and outfitted with Amazon’s Fire TV interface and Alexa voice assistant.

Save up to 40%

Here’s the complete list of deals:

I should note that the 43-inch model is on sale for $300, but that’s not the lowest price on record — and it’s definitely worth $40 more to step up to the 50-inch.

The Omni Series is notable for a few reasons, not the least of which is the aforementioned Alexa — which is implemented here as a hands-free option. That means you can say, “Alexa, turn on the TV,” or “Alexa, go to Netflix,” without having to touch anything. Doesn’t sound like a big deal, but trust me when I say it quickly starts to become indispensable.

What’s more, you can plug in a compatible webcam to enjoy big-screen Zoom calls. (Find out what happened when I tried out this feature.)

The 65- and 75-inch models add Dolby Vision to the mix, a technology that promises a more “cinematic” experience. (That’s code for “even better picture.”)

Story continues

My take: If your budget allows, definitely choose one of the two larger screens. Bigger is always better, whether you’re settling in for March Madness basketball or new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. (Even The West Wing benefits, because who doesn’t like a larger Rob Lowe?)

Save up to 40%

