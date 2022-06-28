‘The Old Man’ Starring Jeff Bridges Renewed for Season 2 at FX

“The Old Man” has been renewed for Season 2 at FX.

The drama series debuted on FX on June 16. The first season will consist of seven episodes total with the fourth set to air on June 30 before becoming available to stream on Hulu.

More from Variety

Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

The series also stars John Lithgow as Harold Harper, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, as well as Alia Shawkat as Angela Adams, Harper’s protégé. E.J. Bonilla, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Amy Brenneman, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, and Pej Vahdat also star.

“Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Warren Littlefield have done a fantastic job with ‘The Old Man,’ which delivers on the powerful intrigue and breathtaking action of Thomas Perry’s book,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “The stellar cast led by Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat is really connecting with audiences and we are excited to get to work on season two with our colleagues at 20th Television and this fantastic team.”

Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine adapted the book for television and wrote the teleplay. Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts executive produce. Watts also directed the first two episodes. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.

“This terrific series has had a long journey to the air, which makes the reaction from critics and audiences these past few weeks all the sweeter,” added Karey Burke, President of 20th Television. “But the truth is, no one who has worked on it these past three years is surprised it’s resonating so deeply. From the brilliant creative execution by Jon, Dan and Warren to the spectacular star turns from Jeff, John, Amy and Alia, this heart racing series delivers and we thank FX for the incredible support.”

Story continues

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin the next chapter of this journey,” said Steinberg, Littlefield and Shotz in a joint statement. “Our partners at FX and 20th Television showed us such unwavering patience, faith and support in getting Season 1 completed, we can think of no other way to repay that support than to go deliver a Season 2 that raises the bar yet again. On behalf of the producers, our extraordinary partner Jeff Bridges, and our stellar cast led by Jeff, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat, we are incredibly grateful for the response the show has received, and can’t wait to get back to work.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.