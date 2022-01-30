The offseason is here too soon, but there’s plenty of Titans to talk about

Happy Sunday morning! This is trending sports reporter Nick Gray, writing to you on the first non-football weekend in quite a while. Going to have to get used to it for a while, I guess.

Bear with me for one more Titans-related Sunday newsletter.

After last weekend’s loss in the AFC divisional playoffs, Tennessee Titans beat writer Ben Arthur and columnist Gentry Estes have been breaking down why and what’s next. Some interesting salary-related decisions are upcoming, Arthur writes.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill appears to be staying despite an uproar after Tannehill’s three-interception performance and the Titans’ second straight playoff dud on offense. Arthur wrote about how the financial side of things is impacting Tannehill’s situation.

And Estes had a strong column earlier this week about how the talk of “the worst No. 1 seed ever” according to some metrics was legitimized by the Titans’ one-and-done postseason.

Yeah, the offseason is here too soon.

