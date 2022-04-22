‘The Northman’ Actor Gustav Lindh Inks With ICM Partners – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: ICM has just signed The Northman actor Gustav Lindh.

He stars in the Robert Eggers’ directed New Regency/Focus Features movie as Thorir the Proud opposite Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Anya-Taylor Joy. The pic is expected to open this weekend to $10M-$12M.

Lindh is a fast-rising star of Swedish film and television. In 2020, he starred in Josephine Bornebusch’s film, Orca, which was filmed and released during the pandemic. In 2019, Lindh starred in the May el-Toukhy’s Danish feature Queen of Hearts alongside Trine Dyrholm, for which he won Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Bodil Awards. His first feature, The Circle, was directed by Levan Akin, where he starred opposite Josefin Asplund and Sverrir Gudnason. He also has starring roles in Björn Runge’s Burn My Letters and Gustav Möller’s crime series The Dark Heart.

Lindh is also set to star in the lead role of Raskolnikov in Dostoevsky’s Crime & Punishment as part of the eagerly anticipated new season at The Swedish National Theater in October 2022. He was nominated as a European Shooting Star in 2021 and the Rising Stars of Stockholm International Film Festival in 2017.

Lindh is also represented by Aleksandra Mandic & Jenny Planthaber of Agentfirman Planthaber/Kildén/Mandic and Tavistock Wood in the UK.