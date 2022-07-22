The No. 1 player at each position for the 2023 recruiting class

The 2023 recruiting cycle has been one of the more exciting in recent memory.

Much of the attention was centered around the high profile recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning early on. Now that Manning has announced his decision to attend Texas, the focus shifted to the other top rated quarterbacks in the class.

Oregon commit Dante Moore and USC commit Malachi Nelson have made a strong push for the top overall player in the country, but Manning retained that honor through the 247Sports and On3 recruiting updates this week.

On the defensive side, several of the nation’s top prospects are still uncommitted. Defensive lineman David Hicks and linebacker Anthony Hill will be two names to pay close attention to moving forward.

For Texas in particular, they’re in the mix for several uncommitted targets that are rated No. 1 at their respective positions for this cycle. Here’s a look at 247Sports’ top rated players at each position for the 2023 class and where they’re headed.

Quarterback: Arch Manning (Texas commit)

Running back: Rueben Owens (Louisville commit)

Wide receiver: Zachariah Branch (USC commit)

Tight end: Duce Robinson (uncommitted)

Offensive tackle: Francis Mauigoa (Miami commit)

Interior offensive line: Alex Birchmeier (Penn State commit)

Cornerback: Cormani McClain (Uncommitted)

Safety: Caleb Downs (Uncommitted)

Linebacker: Anthony Hill (Uncommitted)

Defensive lineman: David Hicks (Uncommitted)

Edge: Keon Keeley (Notre Dame commit)

Athlete: Nyckoles Harbor (Uncommitted)

