The Night Of The 12th’ ‘Pacification’ Dominate French Lumière Awards – The Hamden Journal

Dominik Moll’s The Night of The 12th has won best film at the 28th edition of France’s Lumière Awards in Paris on Monday evening.
The investigative drama, which was nominated in six categories, also won Best Screenplay.
The film, which debuted in the Cannes Film Festival’s non-competitive Cannes Première section, stars Bastien Bouillon as a police detective who becomes obsessed with a case involving a complex female murder victim.
Best director went to Albert Serra for French Polynesia-set drama Pacification. The feature also clinched two other prizes: Best Actor for Benoît Magimal and Best Cinematography for Artur Tort.
Virginie Efira won Best Actress for her performance in Rebecca Zlotowski’s Other People’s Children about the challenge of navigating the stepmother role.
Nadia Tereszkiewicz won Best Female Revelation for her performance in Forever Young and Dimitri Doré, Best Male Revelation for Bruno Reidal.
Alice Diop clinched best documentary category for We, which won Berlin’s Encounters competition in 2021.
Best Animation went to Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre’s Little Nicholas.
Léopold Legrand’s Le Sixième Enfant was feted with Best First Film and Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s The Beasts won Best International Co-production.
The awards are voted on by members of the international press corp hailing from 36 countries based in France.
The Full List of Winners (in Bold) and Nominations:
Best Film
Other People’s Children, by Rebecca Zlotowski
The Night Of The 12th, by Dominik Moll
Pacifiction, by Albert Serra
Paris Memories, by Alice Winocour
Saint Omer, by Alice Diop
Best Director
Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi for Forever Young
Dominik Moll for The Night Of The 12th
Gaspar Noé for Vortex
Albert Serra for Pacifiction
Rebecca Zlotowski for Other People’s Children
Best Screenplay
Alice Diop, Marie NDiaye, Amrita David for Saint Omer
Louis Garrel, Tanguy Viel for The Innocent
Christophe Honoré for Winter Boy
Dominik Moll, Gilles Marchand for The Night Of The 12th
Rebecca Zlotowski for Other People’s Children
Best Documentary
The Super Eight Years by Annie Ernaux, David Ernaux-Briot
La Combattante by Camille Ponsin
H6 by Ye Ye
We by Alice Diop
Returning To Reims (Fragments) de Jean-Gabriel Périot
Animation Film
Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia by Julien Chheng and Jean-Christophe Roger
Little Nicholas, by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre
The Black Pharoah, The Savage And The Princess, by Michel Ocelot
My Father’s Secrets, by Véra Belmont
My Neighbours Of My Neighbours Are My Neighbours, by Anne-Laure Daffis, Léo Marchand
Best Actress
Juliette Binoche for Between Two Worlds
Laure Calamy for Full Time
Virginie Efira for Other People’s Children
Françoise Lebrun for Vortex
Noémie Merlant for The Innocent
Best Actor
Bastien Bouillon for The Night Of The 12th
Louis Garrel for The Innocent
Vincent Macaigne for Diary Of A Fleeting Affair
Benoît Magimel for Pacification
Denis Ménochet for The Beasts
Female Revelation
Marion Barbeau for Rise
Hélène Lambert for Between Two Worlds
Guslagie Malanda for Saint Omer
Rebecca Marder for A Radiant Girl
Nadia Tereszkiewicz for Forever Young
Male Revelation
Adam Bessa for Harka
Stefan Crepon for Peter von Kant
Dimitri Doré for Bruno Reidal
Paul Kircher for Winter Boy
Aliocha Reinert for Softie
Best First Film
Bruno Reidal by Vincent Le Port
Harka by Lotfy Nathan
The Worst Ones by Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
Le Sixième Enfant by Léopold Legrand
Everybody Loves Jeanne by Céline Devaux
Best International Coproduction
The Beasts by Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Sp-Fr)
Cairo Conspiracy (Boy From Heaven) by Tarik Saleh (Swe-Fr)
Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Dk-Fr)
R.M.N by Cristian Mungiu (Ro-Fr)
Zero Fucks Given by Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre (Bel-Fr)
Best Cinematography
Sébastien Buchmann for The Passengers Of The Night
Benoît Debie for Vortex
Patrick Ghiringhelli for The Night Of The 12th
Claire Mathon for Saint Omer
Artur Tort for Pacifiction
Best Music
Benjamin Biolay for Flickering Ghosts Of Loves Gone By
Irène Dresel for Full Time
Grégoire Hetzel for The Innocent
Olivier Marguerit for The Night Of The 12th
Marc Verdaguer for Pacification