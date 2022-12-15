The Night Of The 12th leads noms in France’s 2023 Lumière Awards – The Hamden Journal

Dominik Moll’s The Night of The 12th, which world premiered in Cannes in May, has topped the nominations for the 28th edition of France’s Lumière Awards.

The awards are voted on by members of the international press corp hailing from 36 countries based in France.

The Night Of The 12th was nominated in six categories including best film, director and screenplay. The film debuted in the Cannes Film Festival’s non competitive Cannes Première section.

The investigative drama is Moll’s seventh feature. It stars Bastien Bouillon, with support from Bouli Lanners, as a police detective who becomes obsessed with a case involving a complex female murder victim.

Other multi-nominated titles include Albert Serra’s French Polynesia-set drama Pacification five nominations.

Four films received four nominations each: Alice Diop’s Saint-Omer; Rebecca Zlotowski’s Other People’s Children; Louis Garrel’s The Innocent and Gaspar Noé’s Vortex.

Diop, whose drama Saint-Omer is France’s submission for the best international film category of the Oscars this year, is also nominated in the documentary category for We, which won Berlin’s Encounters competition in 2021.

The awards, overseen by the Lumières Academy, span the 13 categories of best film, director, screenplay, actress, actor, female revelation, male revelation, first film, animation, documentary, international co-production, cinematography and music.

The ceremony will take place at the Forum des images cultural centre in Paris on January 16.

The Full List of Nominations:

Best Film

Other People’s Children, by Rebecca Zlotowski

The Night Of The 12th, by Dominik Moll

Pacifiction, by Albert Serra

Paris Memories, by Alice Winocour

Saint Omer, by Alice Diop

Best Director

Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi for Forever Young

Dominik Moll for The Night Of The 12th

Gaspar Noé for Vortex

Albert Serra for Pacifiction

Rebecca Zlotowski for Other People’s Children

Best Screenplay

Alice Diop, Marie NDiaye, Amrita David for Saint Omer

Louis Garrel, Tanguy Viel for The Innocent

Christophe Honoré for Winter Boy

Dominik Moll, Gilles Marchand for The Night Of The 12th

Rebecca Zlotowski for Other People’s Children

Best Documentary

The Super Eight Years by Annie Ernaux, David Ernaux-Briot

La Combattante by Camille Ponsin

H6 by Ye Ye

We by Alice Diop

Returning To Reims (Fragments) de Jean-Gabriel Périot

Animation Film

Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia by Julien Chheng and Jean-Christophe Roger

Little Nicholas, by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre

The Black Pharoah, The Savage And The Princess, by Michel Ocelot

My Father’s Secrets, by Véra Belmont

My Neighbours Of My Neighbours Are My Neighbours, by Anne-Laure Daffis, Léo Marchand

Best Actress

Juliette Binoche for Between Two Worlds

Laure Calamy for Full Time

Virginie Efira for Other People’s Children

Françoise Lebrun for Vortex

Noémie Merlant for The Innocent

Best Actor

Bastien Bouillon for The Night Of The 12th

Louis Garrel for The Innocent

Vincent Macaigne for Diary Of A Fleeting Affair

Benoît Magimel for Pacification

Denis Ménochet for The Beasts

Female Revelation

Marion Barbeau for Rise

Hélène Lambert for Between Two Worlds

Guslagie Malanda for Saint Omer

Rebecca Marder for A Radiant Girl

Nadia Tereszkiewicz for Forever Young

Male Revelation

Adam Bessa for Harka

Stefan Crepon for Peter von Kant

Dimitri Doré for Bruno Reidal

Paul Kircher for Winter Boy

Aliocha Reinert for Softie

Best First Film

Bruno Reidal by Vincent Le Port

Harka by Lotfy Nathan

The Worst Ones by Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret

Le Sixième Enfant by Léopold Legrand

Everybody Loves Jeanne by Céline Devaux

Best International Coproduction

The Beasts by Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Sp-Fr)

Cairo Conspiracy (Boy From Heaven) by Tarik Saleh (Swe-Fr)

Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Dk-Fr)

R.M.N by Cristian Mungiu (Ro-Fr)

Zero Fucks Given by Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre (Bel-Fr)

Best Cinematography

Sébastien Buchmann for The Passengers Of The Night

Benoît Debie for Vortex

Patrick Ghiringhelli for The Night Of The 12th

Claire Mathon for Saint Omer

Artur Tort for Pacifiction

Best Music

Benjamin Biolay for Flickering Ghosts Of Loves Gone By

Irène Dresel for Full Time

Grégoire Hetzel for The Innocent

Olivier Marguerit for The Night Of The 12th

Marc Verdaguer for Pacification