The Night Agent Zeroes In On Netflix’s All-Time Popular Series List – The Hamden Journal

The Night Agent is quickly making its way toward becoming one of Netflix‘s most popular English-language series of all time.

In its second week on the service, the action thriller amassed another 216.4M hours viewed from March 27 to April 2, easily reigning over the Top 10 for the week. Not only did it increase viewership significantly in its second week, it also has positioned itself to likely be crowned one of Netflix’s all-time TV series.

Since its release, The Night Agent has tallied 385M viewing hours, making it about 120M away from hitting the all-time TV list. Currently the 10th spot is taken by Ginny & Georgia Season 2 with just over half a billion viewing hours.

Last week, the series had the third-best premiere week of viewing across Season 1 TV for any Netflix Original when it clocked more than 160M viewing hours in its first few days on Netflix, only behind Wednesday and Dahmer. At this rate, the series starring Gabriel Basso is track to potentially land in Netflix’s all-time Top 5 series by the time its 28-day measurement window is over.

Love Is Blind Season 4 was No. 2 on the list, with 47.6M hours viewed. An additional three episodes of the season were released on March 31, which helped the reality dating show nearly double its viewership from the week before.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 dropped to third place with 27M viewing hours, which is about half of what it tallied in its first two weeks on the service. Newcomers to the list were Unseen, Emergency: NYC, Wellmania, and Unstable. Outer Banks Season 3, Wednesday and You Season 4 were also once again on the list.

As for films, it was a Murder Mystery week. The sequel film starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler debuted on March 31 and raked in 64M hours viewed, taking the top spot. The first film came in at No. 2 with about 25M hours viewed.

Luther: The Fallen Sun continued to find audiences in its fourth week on the service with another 13M hours viewed, coming in at No. 3. The Bourne Legacy also debuted on the list this week.

The rest were returners including I See You, The Magician’s Elephant, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Hotel Transylvania 2 and Trolls.