The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here

Until now, the U.S. clean-energy revolution has been imported. Other countries make almost all of the batteries, solar panels, and critical chemicals used in America. But the revolution is starting to come home, a move that could shake up the renewable-energy supply chain.

Companies like



Panasonic Holdings



(ticker: 6752.Japan),



General Motors



(GM),



Honda Motor



(HMC), and



LG Chem



(051910.Korea) have announced billions of dollars in investments in new U.S. battery factories this year alone.



First Solar



(FSLR) just announced plans for an Alabama solar module factory that will be its fourth in the U.S., putting it on track to quadruple output by 2025. And last year,



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy



(SGRE.Spain) said it would build the first U.S. factory to manufacture offshore wind turbine blades, in Virginia.