The next Scream movie is already in the works

Ghostface may have been foiled again in the most recent Scream movie, but the film’s box office success means that the slasher’s reign of terror will continue.

Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures announced today that they have given the green light to a sixth installment in the meta-horror franchise originally created by director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson. The new film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, the same team responsible for last month’s installment, which starred key players Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox.

Principal photography is slated to begin this summer. The new film’s executive producers include Williamson and Chad Villella, who is Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett’s partner in the Radio Silence creative collective.

Scream

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group ‘Scream’ (2022)

“Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators — and in the lineage Wes and Kevin so expertly built — has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life,” Radio Silence said in a statement.

“Is this real life?” said Vanderbilt and Busick. “Getting to collaborate once again with our friends on the next installment of the Scream story is more than we could have hoped for. We are overwhelmed that we get to continue to play in the sandbox that Kevin and Wes created. It is, as Ghostface would say, an honor.”

