The Next Generation’s’ Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden Reunite at Comic-Con, Previews ‘Picard’ Final Season

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” cast members Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden reunited on stage at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, to promote the third and final season of the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Picard.”

Though they were not able to make it to Hall H, Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard) and McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher) will be joined in the new season by “TNG” costars Jonathan Frakes (William River), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi) Brent Spiner (who played the android Data on “TNG” and plays Data’s human brother Alan Inigo Soong on “Picard”), and fellow “Picard” costars Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker).

According to series executive producer Alex Kurtzman, Picard will have to set out to find and reunite his old crew, who are spread out across the galaxy. “I think we took two seasons to earn the return of the [“TNG”] crew” Kurtzman said. Kurtzman stayed mostly mum on who the main villain of the new season would be, other than to say “I won’t say much except to say that she’s amazing.”

Stewart also teased that he will indeed set foot on the Enterprise-D at least once in Season 3. “I forgot that we had carpet in there,” he joked.

The team behind the show also debuted a new teaser trailer for the third season of “PIcard,” which can be seen below.

The panel was moderated by Lea Thompson, who directed two episodes of “Picard” Season 2 and also appeared in a small onscreen role in the season’s fifth episode.

The new teaser for Season 3 features first looks at the “TNG” characters who have not yet appeared on “Picard” — namely Burton’s Geordi, Dorn’s Worf, and McFadden’s Crusher — as well as some intriguing hints at what they’re up to. Geordi appears to be in an admiral’s Starfleet uniform, while Worf appears to be wearing captain’s rank insignia. Dr. Crusher, however, is out of uniform.

Season 3 of “Picard” marks the first time the central “TNG” have performed together since the 2002 feature film “Star Trek: Nemesis.” Spiner has played several characters on “Picard” including Data, whose consciousness perished for good at the end of Season 1; Frakes and Sirtis played Riker and Troi in one episode of Season 1; Whoopi Goldberg reprised her role as Guinan in the season 2 premiere and finale; Will Wheaton played Wesley Crusher in the season 2 finale; and John de Lancie concluded his role of Q over the course of Season 2.

The third and final season of “Picard,” which the cast concluded filming this spring, will premiere in 2023.

