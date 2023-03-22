The Next Chapter’ Adds Gil Birmingham, Alan Ruck, More – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Wind River alum Gil Birmingham has closed a deal to return for Castle Rock Entertainment’s sequel Wind River: The Next Chapter, with Alan Ruck (Succession), Kali Reis (Catch the Fair One) and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon) also joining the cast.

The film currently in production in Calgary, with Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) at the helm, will also see the return of Wind River original Martin Sensmeier, with Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood and Chaske Spencer rounding out the ensemble.

Written and directed by Oscar-nominated Yellowstone Universe architect Taylor Sheridan, the acclaimed 2017 crime drama Wind River watched as the veteran hunter Corey Lambert (Jeremy Renner) helped rookie FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) to investigate the murder of a young woman on the Wyoming Native American reservation of Wind River.

In Wind River: The Next Chapter, terror has escalated on the reservation as a series of ritualistic murders remain unsolved. The FBI therefore enlists the aid of Chip Hanson (Sensmeier), a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game, who on the heels of his appearance in Wind River, becomes embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante and the Reservation he calls home.

While Birmingham will reprise his role as Martin in the film penned by Patrick Massett & John Zinman (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Gold), there’s no word yet on the roles to be played by the other three new cast members. Producers include Matthew George for Castle Rock and Acacia Filmed Entertainment, as well as Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road Pictures. Exec producers include Castle Rock’s Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Derrick Rossi, Jonathan Fuhrman, Courtney Shepard, Hernan Narea, Nomadic Pictures’ Chad Oakes and Michael Frislev, Bright Lights Media’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Nicki Cortese, and Ashland Hill Media Finance’s Joe Simpson and Simon Williams.

The project is part of an upcoming slate from Castle Rock that also includes a This Is Spinal Tap sequel and a Fawlty Towers revival to star John Cleese and his daughter, Camilla.

Birmingham currently stars in Sheridan’s acclaimed Paramount Network saga Yellowstone, having also previously collaborated with the top-shelf multi-hyphenate on the thriller Hell or High Water that he scripted for Lionsgate. The actor has also recently appeared on series like FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven and Netflix’s Pieces of Her. Other notable past credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Banshee and Siren, as well as the role of Billy Black in the Twilight franchise.

Ruck currently stars as Connor Roy on HBO’s smash hit series Succession, which returns for its fourth and final season on March 26. The actor also recently appeared in Hulu’s acclaimed limited series The Dropout and is otherwise best known for roles in ABC’s Spin City and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Also coming up for him is the Amazon Studios drama The Burial, which has him starring alongside Jurnee Smollett, Tommy Lee Jones, Jamie Foxx and more.

Reiss is an actress and pro boxer who made her onscreen debut as the star of the Tribeca Audience Award-winning thriller Catch the Fair One, exec produced by Darren Aronofsky, landing a Special Jury Mention for Best Actress at the festival, along with an Independent Spirit Award nom for Best Female Lead. She’ll next lead the fourth season of HBO’s acclaimed crime anthology True Detective along with 2x Academy Award winner Jodie Foster, also starring opposite Sean Penn in Open Road’s paramedic drama, Black Flies.

Recently appearing on FX’s Reservation Dogs and Marvel’s Disney+ series Echo, Means will next portray John Wren, one of the first Native American FBI agents, in Martin Scorsese’s potentially Cannes-bound Killers of the Flower Moon — a historical crime drama from Paramount and Apple, based on the book by David Grann. The actor is currently in production on Horizon — a Western epic directed by Kevin Costner, which will reportedly be the first in a series.

Birmingham is represented by AEFH; Ruck by APA, Teitelbaum Artists Group and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Reis by CAA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management; and Means by AEFH and Hinojosa Talent Agency.