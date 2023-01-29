‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Canceled By Disney+ After 2 Seasons – The Hamden Journal

There will be no third season for The Mysterious Benedict Society, the adventure series starring Tony Hale. The news, which comes more than a moth after Season 2 ended its run on the streamer, was revealed by co-creator/executive producer Phil Hay on Twitter.

“Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of The Mysterious Benedict Society’s journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of what we made!, Hay wrote. “The beauty of streaming is that the show lives on Disney+ and you can find it whenever you want to visit. Spoiler alert for how the story ends: the kids stay friends forever.”

Based on the bestselling YA book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, The Mysterious Benedict Society was originally greenlighted by Hulu and was one of the last series developed and sold by the late producer Jamie Tarses. It relocated to Disney+ ahead of its series premiere.

Hard to say goodbye to The Mysterious Benedict Society, but so INCREDIBLY thankful to Disney TV Studios and Disney+ for allowing us two seasons of this beautiful story written by Trenton Stewart,” Hale wrote on Instagram next to a cast photo.

We have reached out to Disney+ for comment.

The second season picked up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunited a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict (Hale) and his cohorts to foil the nefarious “Emergency” created by Benedict’s twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain (also Hale). They embarked on a perilous journey, relying on wits, intellect and empathy to try to stop Curtain as he shifts to a new strategy with global implications.

In addition to two-time Veep Emmy winner Hale, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.

Matt Manfredi and Hay are writers/creators/executive producers of the series, with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin serving as executive producers and showrunners. Additional executive producers included Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, David Ellender, Matt Loze and James Bobin. The Mysterious Benedict Society was produced by 20th Television in association with Halcyon Studios, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company.