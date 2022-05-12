The Musical’ Sets Disney+ Premiere Date – The Hamden Journal

A filmed version of the critically lauded Off Broadway production Trevor: The Musical will debut exclusively on Disney+ Friday, June 24.

Produced by RadicalMedia, Trevor: The Musical follows 13-year-old Trevor (winningly played by newcomer Holden William Hagelberger) as he navigates a “turbulent journey of self-discovery.” The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film Trevor written by Celeste Lecesne and directed by Peggy Rajski, which inspired the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project, now the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people.

Holden William Hagelberger, Sammy Dell ‘Trevor: The Musical’ Off Broadway

Joan Marcus



The musical had its world premiere of at The Writers Theatre in Chicago, and made its Off Broadway debut last November. The filmed version features the original Off Broadway cast: In addition to Hagelberger, the musical stars Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, Jarrod Zimmerman and Yasmeen Sulieman, who turns in a spot-on performance as the Diana Ross of young Trevor’s daydreams.

Read the The Hamden Journal review of the Off Broadway production here.

Trevor: The Musical features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis. Direction is by Marc Bruni and choreography is by Josh Prince; the filmed version of the musical was directed by Robin Mishkin Abrams. Lead producers Off Broadway were Roy Furman and John Ambrosino/Josie Bray/Mark Woods. Filming was produced by RadicalMedia with Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Meredith Bennett, and Jonathan Meyers serving as executive producers. The Academy Award-winning short film “Trevor” was directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and written by Celeste Lecesne.