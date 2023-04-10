The Musical’ Debut Date Set At Disneyland Resort, Songs Revealed – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED with debut date, image: Disney announced the opening date for Rogers: The Musical is June 30, 2023. The one-act play will have a limited run this summer on the Hyperion Stage inside California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort.

The company’s Parks division also released concept art for the show, which was was first referenced in the first episode of the Disney+ series Hawkeye last November. Details in the new image (below) look much the same as those in a still from Hawkeye (above), except it has fewer of Cap’s fellow Avengers and more star-spangled cheerleaders. Fan-favorite Peggy Carter, Dr. Abraham Erskine and his Vita-Ray Chamber also appear to be in the mix.

A description offered by Disney today indicates that some Avengers will indeed join Rogers onstage. One hint, the promotional copy promises “it’s all sure to be a SMASH. SMASH. SMAAAAASH.”

The show will also include a singing Nick Fury. Among the songs heard will be “Save the City,” from Hawkeye and “Star Spangled Man” from The First Avenger, plus five new originals written just for Rogers: The Musical.

Per Disney Parks:

This production features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!

Rogers: The Musical will run approximately 30 minutes, from Tuesday through Saturday most weeks. Additional details including show dates and times, plus news about the merchandise and food and beverage offerings themed to Rogers: The Musical will be shared as opening day gets closer.

PREVIOUSLY on February 23: In a move that will help put the “meta” in the Metaverse, Disney today teased a one act play called Rogers: The Musical which will debut for a limited run this summer on the Hyperion Stage inside California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort.

For those not in the know, Rogers: The Musical was first referenced in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. In the first episode of the show, Clint Barton attends the show with his family. All the Avengers are invited to New York for the premiere of the musical but only Barton shows up. The MIA Avengers don’t know what they’re missing, though, as viewers are treated to a musical number based on The Battle of New York…though a few creative liberties have been taken here and there.

The sequence features a song written by the award-winning, songwriting team behind the likes of Hairspray, Smash, and Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman — with Shaiman also producing the actual song recording.

While casting and plot details for the musical debuting this summer are not public, it’s a good bet that Shaiman and Wittman are involved. Also, from the looks of the trailer, so will Peggy Carter.