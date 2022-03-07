‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Comedy Series Set At Disney+; Lilly Singh Stars – The Hamden Journal

Disney+ has given an official green light to The Muppets Mayhem, a comedy series headlined by several Muppet stars and Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh).

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

Developed and written by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, Muppets veteran Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes, the series will follow The Electric Mayhem Band as they go on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. Singh will play the (human) lead role of Nora, a driven junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band. With the help of Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.

The Electric Mayhem Band consists of Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet.

The Disney Branded Television series, produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio for Disney+, had been in the works for awhile under Goldberg’s overall deal with ABC Signature. The Muppets Mayhem was quietly greenlighted weeks ago contingent on closing deals with the Muppets performers, which took awhile.

The Electric Mayhem Band members are voiced by The Barretta (Dr. Teeth), Eric Jacobson (Animal), Matt Vogel (Floyd Pepper), David Rudman (Janice), Dave Goetz (Zoot) and Steve Whitmire (Lips).

Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber executive produce; Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.

“The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways.”

The Muppets are among the most recognizable characters in the Disney IP library, and mining them for new Disney+ content has been a priority. This is the second stab at launching a Muppets scripted comedy series on Disney+; the first, Muppets Live Another Day, from Josh Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis, did not go beyond the pilot stage. (Coincidentally, the trio’s next collaboration, the Beauty and the Beast prequel, also a music-filled Disney+ series based on famous Disney IP, was recently put on indefinite hold.)

Disney+, which last year added the original The Muppet Show to its content library, launched the short-form Muppets Now in 2020, The Muppets Studio’s first unscripted series and first original series for Disney+.

ABC previously tried a Muppets series reboot with the 2015 The Muppets, which lasted for one season. Meanwhile, Muppet Babies recently wrapped its three-season run on Disney Junior.

“Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff,” commented Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature. “Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”

The Muppets are coming off Muppets Haunted Mansion, the first-ever Muppets Halloween special and the first special from The Muppets Studio for Disney+. It includes three new original songs.

“We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series. They’ve been entertaining audiences since The Muppet Show, which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles,” said David Lightbody, executive producer and senior vice president of Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studio.

Singh, who is recurring in the current second season of Hulu’s Dollface, is repped by WME, XX Artists and HJTH LLP.