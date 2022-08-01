The Movie’ Brings Costume Store to Life in Spooky Trailer

The spookiest time of the year is just around the corner, and with it comes a new look at “Spirit Halloween: The Movie,” an upcoming film based on the ubiquitous pop-up costume store.

The new teaser trailer chronicles a group of boys, played by Donovan Colan, Dylan Martin Frankel and Jaiden J. Smith, who decide to spend a night at an abandoned Spirit Halloween store, only to find out that its products and animatronic creatures have come alive and set out to haunt them. The boys, along with Kate, played by Marissa Reyes, must work to defeat the spirit trapped inside the store before midnight, or it will possess one of them for all of eternity.

“Spirit Halloween: The Movie” stars Christopher Lloyd in the role of Alec Windsor, a deceased man whose spirit possesses everything in the abandoned store and terrorizes the group of kids. Rachael Leigh Cook also stars as one of the boys’ mom, Sue, who remarried after her husband recently passed away.

The film’s trailer premiered at the opening of Spirit Halloween’s Flagship Store on July 30 before debuting online, with Colan, Frankel and Smith making appearances at the event. David Poag directed the film from a screenplay by Billie Bates. Hideout Pictures, Strike Back Studios, Particular Crowd and Film Mode Entertainment produced the film. The movie was shot predominantly in the lot of an abandoned Toys R Us location in Georgia, and production took place from the end of 2019 to November 2021.

The film will debut Oct. 11 on demand. Watch the full teaser trailer below.

