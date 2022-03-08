The most expensive state for car insurance — plus what it costs in every state

There’s no doubt that car insurance is expensive — NerdWallet reveals that the average cost of car insurance is $1,630 per year — and one survey from the company finds that switching could save good drivers about $417 a year. (See the lowest car insurance rates you can qualify for here.)

But the high cost of car insurance can depend on the state you live in (see the chart below for average premiums by state), with Maine often being the cheapest and Louisiana the most expensive. Louisiana’s high rates are largely due to its higher crime rate, frequent extreme weather and growing traffic density, while Maine, a state with low population density, has the lowest amount of uninsured drivers and a lower risk of accidents, says Andrew Hurst, auto insurance expert at Policygenius.

In general, states with cheaper car insurance may have lower levels of required car insurance, more insurance company competition, lower crime rates, lower rates of uninsured drivers, fewer total claims from drivers, drivers who overall drive fewer miles and/or less extreme weather. "A rural state with little crime, many car insurers and not much extreme weather will likely pay less than a largely urban state with many car insurance claims, few insurers and many weather-related claims for flooding and hail," says Les Masterson, insurance analyst with Carinsurance.com.

It’s also important to consider whether you are in a no-fault state: “No-fault states (there are 12) — [this] means that insurance companies cover their members’ injuries and damages instead of having the at-fault driver’s coverage pay — often lead to higher rates,” says Masterson. These include Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Dakota and Utah. Litigious states also get handed higher rates, as insurers price against litigation. “If a policyholder makes a claim and isn’t satisfied with it, they may take their insurance company to court. This process can be expensive, creating the potential for higher expenses and losses for insurance companies,” says Hurst. In places where rate setters have judged the population to be more litigious, rates may be higher.

The number of uninsured drivers can also be a big driver in rates, experts say. Indeed, Louisiana and Florida, which frequently land near the top of lists of the most expensive states to insure your car, have a lot of uninsured drivers, which creates a feedback loop: when there's a large number of uninsured drivers, other drivers are more likely to carry more forms of insurance against them, explains Hurst: "This increases the likelihood of a single insurer paying more settlements, meaning that insurer will file for higher rates to cover expected losses," says Hurst. Insurers also price against litigation and if a policyholder makes a claim and isn't satisfied with it, they may take their insurance company to court. "This process can be expensive, creating the potential for higher expenses and losses for insurance companies. In places where rate setters have judged the population to be more litigious, rates may be higher," says Hurst. Michigan, another state that has high rates, also faces this problem, Hurst says, and it "requires high personal injury protection coverage that often results in high settlements for insurance providers," he adds, when explaining its high rates.

Average car insurance premiums, by state

1 Louisiana $2,839 2 Michigan $2,112 3 Florida $2,082 4 California $1,966 5 Missouri $1,895 6 DC $1,881 7 Rhode Island $1,801 8 Wyoming $1,768 9 Texas $1,710 10 Georgia $1,705 11 Montana $1,627 12 Connecticut $1,580 13 South Dakota $1,575 14 Colorado $1,574 15 Arkansas $1,462 16 Kansas $1,454 17 Delaware $1,443 18 Arizona $1,417 19 Maryland $1,410 20 South Carolina $1,409 21 Minnesota $1,407 22 Oklahoma $1,393 23 New Mexico $1,391 24 Nebraska $1,383 25 Nevada $1,380 26 Mississippi $1,378 27 Alabama $1,358 28 North Carolina $1,326 29 Kentucky $1,321 30 New Jersey $1,319 31 Massachusetts $1,314 32 West Virginia $1,299 33 Washington $1,298 34 Hawaii $1,254 35 Utah $1,250 36 North Dakota $1,234 37 Oregon $1,229 38 Tennessee $1,206 39 Illinois $1,205 40 Indiana $1,189 41 Alaska $1,175 42 New York $1,163 43 Vermont $1,151 44 Virginia $1,033 45 Iowa $1,032 46 Pennsylvania $1,028 47 Ohio $992 48 Idaho $985 49 Wisconsin $938 50 New Hampshire $885 51 Maine $858

Source: Insure.com, 2021