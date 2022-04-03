The most daring outfits celebrities wore at the 2022 Grammys

-
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Many celebrities took risks with their outfits, from sheer gowns to bold-colored suits.
Doja Cat wore a sheer gown with corset detailing, while Laverne Cox wore a lingerie-inspired look.
Doja Cat wore a sheer one-shoulder mint-green gown by Versace to the 2022 Grammys.
The singer, who’s nominated for eight Grammys at this year’s awards ceremony, wore a matching mint-green bodysuit with corset detailing under the bedazzled dress. She paired the look with a glass handbag by Coperni, which the singer filled with Werther’s Originals candies.
Laverne Cox arrived wearing a completely sheer lingerie-inspired archival look by John Galliano.
The “Inventing Anna” actress paired the see-through look with a matching black net fascinator and striking purple hair.
Olivia Rodrigo arrived on the red carpet wearing a black satin gown with crystals in the shape of an hourglass silhouette.
She paired the Vivienne Westwood look with two choker necklaces and opera-length gloves.
Rodrigo told “E!” red-carpet host Laverne Cox she was going for “something fun and young.”
“It’s the Grammys, it’s classy,” Rodrigo said.
Jasmine Sanders arrived in a sheer lace gown adorned with black and red butterflies.
The Jean-Louis Sabaji gown also featured a tulle train. Sanders finished the look with dangling earrings and a silver ring.
Billy Porter wore a bold fuchsia suit with ruffle details by Valentino.
Porter, who always wows on the red carpet, paired the bold look, which he called the color of the season, with silver shoes, a matching silver clutch bag, and hot-pink gloves.
Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a cheetah-print dress with a thigh-high slit by Roberto Cavalli.
The rapper piled on the gold jewelry, but she opted for simple black heels to finish the look. What better way to rock a cheetah-print dress than with a cat eye?
Cynthia Erivo was draped in silver Louis Vuitton on the Grammys red carpet.
Erivo’s long-sleeve silver gown gave way to thigh-high slit and silver platform heels. She finished the look with diamond jewelry.
St. Vincent was a vision in varying shades of pink.
St. Vincent stunned in a metallic, semi-sheer gown with a chest cutout and puffy pink trim.
H.E.R. wore a custom Dundas jumpsuit as a tribute to Aretha Franklin.
The singer’s bright-yellow jumpsuit paid homage to Aretha Franklin, who wore a similar look at the 1976 American Music Awards. H.E.R. gave the look a cool spin with colored sunglasses, winged sleeves, and platform shoes.
Justin Bieber sported an oversized grey suit by Balenciaga and a neon-pink beanie.
Bieber matched his oversized suit with chunky boots, sunglasses, and a silver wallet chain.
Tayla Parx made a major statement with a spiked green jumpsuit and yellow platform boots.
Parx wore an avant-garde jumpsuit with a spiked ball on the end of her braid.
SZA stunned in a tulle-and-floral gown with a long train.
The singer’s look was complete with multi-colored rosettes down the center of the gown. She went for a bare neckline and droplet earrings.
Dua Lipa wore a vintage “bondage” dress by Versace.
She paired the look with a new blonde hairstyle and matching gold accessories. The look was designed by Gianni Versace and first shown on the runway in 1992.
Paris Hilton dazzled on the red carpet in a jeweled sheer gown and matching cape.
The heiress paired the sparkling look with fingerless gloves and swept up her blonde hair into a high ponytail.
Jared Leto walked the red carpet in a plunging lace shirt and jacket with fur cuffs.
He topped off the head-to-toe look with a pair of black sunglasses.
Argentinian singer Maria Becerra wore a sheer gown with a bone-like harness.
Becerra and Colombian singer J Balvin performed their hit song “Qué Más Pues?” at the ceremony.
