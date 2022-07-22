The most daring looks celebrities and athletes wore at the 2022 ESPYs

Lindsey Vonn at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.Momodu Mansaray/Stringer/Getty Images

The ESPY awards were hosted in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday.

Hollywood stars like Alison Brie, Ciara, and Ayesha Curry were all there in daring fashion.

Athletes including Lindsey Vonn and Sunisa Lee also donned bold outfits on the red carpet.

Alison Brie attended the ESPYs in a minidress with a barely-there skirt made from buckle straps.

Alison Brie at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

Roberto Cavalli designed her look, which also had a long-sleeved top embellished with leather flowers and shoulder pads.

The piece was connected to its skirt via a metal loop, and the outfit was completed with sheer-black tights. For shoes, Brie wore black, patent-leather heels.

Fitness trainer Katie Austin opted for a black gown with daring cutouts across her chest and waist.

Katie Austin at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

The sleeveless design also had a bold skirt, which was floor-length on one side but cropped above her thigh on the other.

Austin, the daughter of Denise Austin, accessorized with only a delicate ring and strappy, black heels.

Sunisa Lee also rocked cutouts, though the ones on her dress were more subtle.

Sunisa Lee at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

The Olympic gymnast wore a sleeveless gown made from tan fabric with a mesh lining. It had a floor-length skirt, two slits diagonal from her chest, and silver sequins from top to bottom.

Lee also wore gold sandals, silver rings, and an updo hairstyle with loose strands framing her face.

“Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson stunned in a feather-covered minidress.

Quinta Brunson at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

The Prabal Gurung dress was strapless with a bubble skirt, and its feathers were neon shades of pink, green, blue, and purple.

To complete the look, Brunson added hot-pink heeled sandals and a bob hairstyle that was curled upwards at the ends.

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy showed her baby bump in a daring black dress.

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

The gown had long sleeves, a tall slit in its skirt, and an oval cutout across the length of its bodice. There were also smaller triangle cutouts at the back of its bodice.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro paired her outfit with pearl-encrusted hoop earrings and see-through sandals.

Chloe Kim chose a vibrant blue dress held together with gold safety pins.

Chloe Kim at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

Her form-fitting Versace look had long sleeves, a small cutout beneath one shoulder, and a thigh-high slit in its skirt.

For shoes, the Olympic snowboarder wore gold sandals with thick chain straps.

Ciara stood out in a black gown with a plunging neckline that dipped below her chest.

Ciara at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.ABC/Getty Images

Dolce & Gabbana designed her long-sleeved look, which had crystals across its neckline that matched the silver cups across her chest.

Hazel Renee and Draymond Green walked the red carpet together in contrasting styles.

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.ABC/Getty Images

Whereas the basketball player chose a tan-and-black suit with green accents, Renee — an actress and the athlete’s reported fiancée — wore a long-sleeved black dress with crisscross straps across her chest, waist, and hips.

Ayesha Curry’s gown looks simple at first glance, but it’s actually pretty daring.

Ayesha Curry at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Mônot created her gown, which had a thick, black band as its top and a white, floor-length skirt made from see-through tulle. The latter piece also had a thigh-high slit.

Curry completed the look with crystal-covered Jimmy Choo sandals.

P.J. Tucker ignored traditional red-carpet styles and wore shorts at the 2022 ESPYs.

P.J. Tucker at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

The basketball player also wore tall ankle socks, Gucci sneakers, and diamond jewelry with his plaid suit.

Lindsey Vonn’s dress was simple in the front and daring in the back.

Lindsey Vonn at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.ABC/Momodu Mansaray/Stringer/Getty Images

When she stood facing the cameras on the red carpet, her gown looked classic thanks to its halter neckline and long skirt.

But when she turned around, you could see its backless bodice, form-fitting ruching, and thigh-high slit.

BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester chose a suit made entirely from orange leather.

Nigel Sylvester at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

He wore his jacket with no shirt underneath, and his extra-long pants covered part of his sneakers.

Soccer star Trinity Rodman looked glamorous in a see-through, structured dress.

Trinity Rodman at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.ABC/Getty Images

The top of her black gown had off-the-shoulder sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a corset.

Its skirt, on the other hand, reached the floor and had a tall slit that extended up her thigh.

Olympian Alysha Newman wore one of the most daring looks on the red carpet.

Alysha Newman at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.ABC/Getty Images

The track-and-field athlete sported a black dress from Team Ekaj, which was long on one side with a gloved sleeve and floor-length skirt.

But on the other side of her body, the dress had only a thin strip of black fabric across her chest, and a see-through piece of mesh holding her skirt together.

Morgan Mitchell also wore the see-through trend at the ESPYs.

Morgan Mitchell at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022.Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

The athlete’s Effie Kats outfit included a black bra and high-waisted bottoms underneath a sheer, ruched dress with long sleeves.

Read the original article on Insider