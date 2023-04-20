‘The Modelizer’ Release Date Set With Vertical; Byron Mann Leads Rom-Com – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical has acquired North American rights to Keoni Waxman’s romantic comedy The Modelizer, written by and starring Byron Mann (The Big Short), slating the film for a day-and-date release on July 14th.

Set in Hong Kong’s high octane, ultra-rich fast-lane, The Modelizer follows Shawn Koo (Mann), son of a Chinese tycoon family, and his partner-in-clubbing Narin “Bucky” Sakpiporn (K-pop star Nichkhun), who enjoy a lavish lifestyle of parties, privilege and international model girlfriends. After a string of short-term relationships, Shawn gets a wake-up call, realizing that all the money in the world is not enough to buy the love of a woman. As he begins falling for the charming yet defiant Camila (Rayssa Bratillieri), a Brazilian model unaccustomed to his lifestyle, Shawn must change his tactics and clean up his act if he intends to win her heart.

Also starring Dominika Kachlik, Han Hrzic, Celinde Schoenmaker, Julia Nickson and the late Kenneth Tsang, The Modelizer is produced by Waxman, Mann and Jacob Silver, with executive producers Dene Anderberg, Aaron Shershow and Andrew Ooi. Damon Criswell (I, Tonya), Brian Jackson Harris and Michael Wickstrom penned the score, with featured songs written and performed by Hong Kong rapper Dough-Boy and Tokyo-based Japanese American singer Emi Meyer.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Vertical to bring this romantic comedy to theaters and homes across the US and Canada,” Mann said in a statement to The Hamden Journal. “To be able to bring together an incredible cast from Brazil, Korea, Poland, Croatia, London, and the US to tell this unusual story about international models in my hometown of Hong Kong, it’s beyond my wildest dreams. This film is a miracle. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

“Keoni and Byron have made a slick, hilarious, and ultimately heartwarming film that we are excited to present to audiences this July,” added Vertical’s Senior Vice President of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi.

Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical, with Giulia Prenna of Mind the Gap Productions and Sales, and James Pacitti of Pacitti Law Firm on behalf of the production.