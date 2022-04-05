The Milwaukee Bucks are set to sign Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza

Guard Luca Vildoza is expected to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks in time to join the playoff roster.

The Milwaukee Bucks have had at least one open roster spot all season – even after adding DeAndre’ Bembry and Jevon Carter in the buyout market. The defending champs are on the verge of filling that spot in the form of Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza, the Journal Sentinel confirmed.

ESPN was the first to report the signing, which will run through the 2022-23 season.

Vildoza is a 26-year-old, 6-foot-3-inch guard who turned pro in 2012.

He was not drafted by any NBA club but played two games for New York’s summer league team. Waived by the Knicks on Oct. 3, Vildoza underwent surgery on his right foot on Oct. 5 and on Feb. 27 he tweeted he was back on the court.

In his last full season in 2020-21, Vildoza averaged 10.1 points per game on 41% shooting and 37.6% from behind the three-point line in 31 games in EuroLeague play and a career-high 10.9 points per game on 42% shooting (35.5% from three) in Liga ACB play.

In four seasons, Vildoza averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 35.5% from behind the three-point line.

He has postseason experience, as he was named the 2019-20 ACB Finals MVP for Kirolbet Baskonia, which won the Spanish League title that season. Vildoza also has international experience, winning a gold medal for Argentina in the 2019 Pan American games and a silver in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Contact Jim Owczarski at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Bucks set to sign guard Luca Vildoza from Argentina