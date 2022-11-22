The Milwaukee Brewers trade Hunter Renfroe to Angels for trio of pitchers

Outfielder Hunter Renfroe, who hit .255 with 29 home runs and 72 RBI in his lone season with the Brewers, was dealt to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night for three pitchers.

Those excited about the Milwaukee Brewers’ outfield prospects are likely to be on board with the move the team made on Tuesday night.

Rightfielder Hunter Renfroe – Milwaukee’s best offensive player this past season – was traded to the Los Angeles Angels, potentially opening an avenue for the trio of Sal Frelick, Esteury Ruiz and Joey Wiemer to earn playing time at the major-league level in 2023.

Coming back to the Brewers in the deal is a trio of pitchers: right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and left-hander Adam Seminaris.

“We are happy to welcome three quality young arms to our organization, two of which are already on the major-league roster and have a chance to impact our team in 2023,” said general manager Matt Arnold. “The ability to add pitching depth to an already strong stable of big-league arms is something we feel good about.

“We are very thankful to Hunter for all of his contributions, both on and off the field. While he will certainly be missed, this is an opportunity for our group of exciting young outfielders to impact our major-league team in the near future.”

Renfroe, who turns 31 on Jan. 28, was tendered a contract last week by the Brewers as he enters his final year of arbitration eligibility.

Projections have him earning a deal worth more than $11 million, a number Milwaukee likely wasn’t comfortable with considering how well Frelick, Ruiz and Wiemer performed at Class AAA Nashville in 2022.

Still, despite a pair of stints in the injured list, Renfroe hit .255 with 29 home runs while driving in 72 runs with an OPS of .807, providing a consistent bat in a lineup that was at times maddeningly inconsistent.

The Angels will be Renfroe’s fifth team in five seasons. He came to the Brewers last Dec. 1 in exchange for Jackie Bradley Jr. and minor-leaguers Alex Binelas and David Hamilton.

Junk, who turns 27 on Jan. 15, is 1-2 with a 4.74 earned run average and WHIP of 1.42 in seven appearances (six starts) for the Angels in 2021 and 2022. He struck out 21 in 24 ⅔ innings.

Peguero, who turns 26 on March 20, is 0-1 with a 9.16 ERA and WHIP of 1.93 in 16 relief appearances in 2021 and 2022. He struck out 12 in 19 ⅔ innings.

Seminaris, who turned 24 on Oct. 19, went 7-11 in 24 appearances (21 starts) with a WHIP of 1.43 between the advanced Class A, Class AA and Class AAA levels in the Angels system this past season. He struck out 97 in 101 ⅔ innings.

Ruiz, acquired in the Josh Hader trade in August, is on the 40-man roster with Tyrone Taylor also able to play in right. Frelick and Wiemer, the Brewers’ second and third overall prospects, have yet to make their major-league debuts.

