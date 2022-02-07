‘The Midnight Club’ Co-Creator Leah Fong Inks Overall Deal W/ Netflix – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has signed an overall deal with Leah Fong, co-creator and executive producer on the streamer’s upcoming horror/thriller drama The Midnight Club. Under the multi-year pact, Fong will write and produce new series and other projects.

The first Netflix series Fong worked on was Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, on which she was a writer-producer. Fong went on to co-create The Midnight Club, based on the works of Christopher Pike, with Flanagan. The series, like Bly Manor, stems from Netflix’s deal with Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures.

“What a great experience it has been to collaborate with and get to know Leah, working with her on the fan-beloved Bly Manor and the equally haunting The Midnight Club on the horizon,” said Laura Delahaye, Director, Overall Deals, Netflix. “As we continue to foster new and emerging talent, we’re excited to grow our relationship and be a part of what’s next for this talented writer on the rise.”

After graduating from the USC School of Cinematic Arts with a B.A. in Film and Television Production, Fong worked in feature film development before going on to produce commercials, music videos and the independent feature film All Together Now. She transitioned into TV writing with NBC’s Emerald City and has been a rising star ever since with stints on Syfy’s The Magicians, ABC’s Once Upon a Time, Apple TV+’s Amazing Stories and Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor.

“I’m so thrilled to be expanding my relationship with Netflix,” Fong said. “I’ve found so much in common with the incredible team there and nothing excites me more than to be telling stories with people who envision the same possibilities as I do. Their support has been a gift and I look forward to this new chapter together.”

Fong is repped by WME, Mosaic and Hansen Jacobsen.