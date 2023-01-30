The ‘meanest, dirtiest’ Colt to ever play died not remembering one down

INDIANAPOLIS — Bill Pellington was mean, hard-headed and a little “nuts.” He played one NFL season with a broken arm, annihilating opponents as a linebacker for the Baltimore Colts, using the cast on his arm to his advantage. That cast was a hard piece of plaster Pellington could use to pummel opponents.

When it was time to take off the cast, after the fracture in his arm was all healed up, Pellington opted to keep the plaster on. “And he knocked a few guys unconscious with that cast,” newspapers reported.

Mean. Tough. Dirty. Smart. Pellington was all of those, said his son Mark Pellington.

“My dad was a badass,” he told IndyStar last week. “My dad was considered very tough, sometimes dirty.”

And always aggressive and full of grit. As a Colts player, Pellington was nicknamed the “Iron Horse,” known for his so called “neck tie tackles,” attacking opponents by face and neck, which is now banned in the NFL.

Baltimore Colts linebacker Bill Pellington was dubbed one of the “dirtiest and meanest” in the NFL during his 12-year career with the team.

Pellington was a beloved and feared Colts player who spent 12 years with the team, winning the NFL Championship games in 1958 and 1959, precursors to the Super Bowl.

“He may have been the meanest guy in the NFL,” Gino Marchetti, who played for the Colts alongside Pellington, said after his death in a 2002 IndyStar article. “He was terrible, terrible good. Everybody was afraid of him, even in practice. The running backs wouldn’t run near him.”

Pellington had a rage, an instinct, a win-it-all-or-nothing approach to the game. If that meant a dirty hit or lashing out, so be it.

“Bill Pellington should have been thrown out of every game he ever played and most of the practices,” his teammate Alex Hawkins said in the book “Johhny U: The Life and Times of John Unitas” by Tom Callahan. “Pellington was nuts. Even the officials were a little afraid of him. He got away with murder.”

But when Pellington retired from the Colts in 1964, one of the greatest to ever wear the horseshoe, he lived his life off the field as a teddy bear of a man, a loving father and a deep, book-loving thinker.

Story continues

By the time of his death at 66 in 1994, Pellington wouldn’t remember any of that. Alzheimer’s disease would rob him of his memories of being one of the greatest — and meanest — Colts to ever play.

He hitchhiked 236 miles to Colts training camp

Pellington was a New Jersey boy who played at Ramsey High School. After graduation, he served in the Navy, stationed in Panama during the final months of World War II.

When he came home, Pellington headed to college to play football at Defiance College in Ohio and then Rutgers University. After college and after being cut by the Cleveland Browns in 1952, Pellington didn’t give up on his NFL dream.

He was desperate for another shot at the pros. Pellington hitchhiked from his home in Ramsey, N.J. to Westminster, Maryland, for the Baltimore Colts training camp — 236 miles — some of that walking, some as a passenger.

“Football represented such a craving,” the Baltimore Sun wrote after Pellington’s death in 1994, “he was the only player in the 35-year history of the franchise who hitch-hiked to training camp.”

Bill Pellington won the NFL Championship Game (later known as the Super Bowl) with the Baltimore Colts in 1958.

The Colts liked what they saw in that 6-2, 220-pound player at training camp, a guy with a monstrous presence and clearly no need for niceties.

On April 18, 1953, the Colts announced Pellington as the team’s newest player, with newspapers describing him as a “rough, rugged individual.”

In his 12 seasons with the team, Pellington played 141 career regular season games and was a key member of those two NFL Championship teams (1958 and 1959). The 1958 game when Baltimore beat the Giants 23-17 in overtime has been dubbed “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”

“Pellington was a true warrior of the team’s glorious past,” the Baltimore Sun wrote. “When the ball was snapped, Pellington reacted with demonstrative zeal, either blitzing rival quarterbacks, punishing would-be receivers, filling the hole when the linemen in front of him were blocked or pursuing ball carriers to all sides of the field.”

Pellington retired in 1964 after the Colts appearance in the title game against Cleveland. He stood in front of fans and thanked them “for having me all these years and honoring me today.”

And he departed the NFL as one of the meanest to ever play, but those closest to him knew that wasn’t who he was at all. Not even close.

An NFL monster struck down

“He was very quiet, soft spoken, deep voice,” Mark Pellington said. “He was intimidating just by his sheer presence.”

But Mark Pellington and his siblings were never intimidated. Their dad was a guy they could rouse from his bed on a Saturday morning and beg him to go to the beach. It didn’t take much begging.

Pellington would take his kids to the beach, run into the water holding their hands, wrap them up in beach towels and swing them around.

Bill Pellington, off the field, was a loving father and kind-hearted, deep soul, said his son Mark Pellington.

Mark Pellington was two years old when his dad retired from football. He remembers him not as the rough linebacker on the field but as a loving father. And as a restaurant and bar owner of Iron Horse, a place where Colts fans and players congregated.

And Mark Pellington remembers his father as a man whose life was cut short by Alzheimer’s disease. Bill Pellington was 66 when he was diagnosed in late 1989.

“It has slowly robbed him of his memory, his language and his ability to function as he did when he was healthy,” Mark Pellington says in his 1993 documentary “Father’s Daze,” about Bill Pellington’s fight with Alzheimer’s.

An accomplished Hollywood director, Mark decided to do the documentary on his father “about my sadness and frustration of losing him,” he said. “It is really about the fragility of man, especially being a masculine, iconic football player stricken down.”

During his 12-year career with the Baltimore Colts, Bill Pellington was known as one of the meanest players in the NFL.

When Bill Pellington died, he didn’t know who the Baltimore Colts were, he didn’t know who his son was. And he didn’t know he would live on as perhaps the meanest Colts player to ever take the field.

“We didn’t need an autopsy to know why,” Mark Pellington said. “Through all his greatness, there is something really sad about that.”

Follow IndyStar sports reporter Dana Benbow on Twitter: @Dana Benbow. Reach her via e-mail: [email protected]

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Bill Pellington: ‘Meanest’ Colt to ever play died with no memory of it