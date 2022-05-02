‘The Masked Singer’ Will Launch International Competition ‘One World, One Masked Singer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Move over, Eurovision. The “Masked Singer” sensation is now launching an international competition where celebrities from various local editions of the show around the globe will face off in a worldwide battle. Tentatively titled “One World, One Masked Singer,” talent from “The Masked Singer” shows in various territories will compete against each other, and be unmasked in the search for “The Global Masked Singer Champion.”

“One World, One Masked Singer” is being helmed by format owner MBC America and U.S. “The Masked Singer” executive producer Craig Plestis of Smart Dog Media. As part of their partnership, MBC has also tapped Plestis to serve as global creative officer of “The Masked Singer.” He’ll also serve as creator and executive producer of “One World, One Masked Singer” through Smart Dog Media.

More from Variety

“This project has been a dream of mine since I realized that ‘The Masked Singer’ was going to be a global phenomenon following the success of the format in the U.S.,” Plestis said in a statement. “It is now in more than 56 countries, and I cannot wait to gather together delegates from each and every one, in brand new costumes, for an epic competition series to air across the planet in each Masked Singer territory.”

“The Masked Singer” first premiered in South Korea, on the Munhwa Broadcasting Corp., in 2015 as “King of Masked Singer.” Plestis acquired the U.S. rights for the show, kicking off his relationship with MBC and its U.S. subsidiary, MBC America.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity to expand our global brand of ‘The King of Masked Singer’ and we expect this to be a big global success,” said Nahee Kim, managing director of content & channel business at MBC America.

Story continues

Participating countries and network partners will be announced at a later date; Fox would seem like a logical home in the U.S., given that it is the homebase for “The Masked Singer” here — but nothing has yet been confirmed.

Besides the U.S., where “Masked Singer” has been a smash hit for Fox, other successful international territories have included Belgium, where it was VTM’s highest rated show in 20 years, the Netherlands (RTL4’s No. 1 show of 2021), Germany (best primetime rating for ProSieben in 10 years), and Spain (top entertainment premiere in 8 years). Other major markets include Poland, where it was TVN’s highest entertainment show launch in 4 years and Sweden, as TV4’s No. 1 show of 2022. Recent editions include France and Mexico.

Plestis is repped by Paradigm.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.