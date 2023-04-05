The Masked Singer UK Maker Argonon signs U.S. COO – The Hamden Journal

The Masked Singer UK maker Argonon has signed a Chief Operating Officer for its U.S. operation.

As part of the group’s West Coast focus, former Jupiter EVP Steve McGovern will join Argonon later this month, based out of LA.

McGovern becomes Argonon U.S.’s first COO. Argonon-owned Leopard USA COO Shirley Escott is leaving the outfit and returning to London to pursue other projects.

McGovern will be responsible for House Hunters International producer Leopard USA, recently-launched Rose Rock Entertainment and future U.S. acquisitions. Speaking to The Hamden Journal last year, Argonon CEO James Burstall said the outfit was in discussion over a number of West Coast partnerships and acquisitions, and it subsequently launched Rose Rock with former Spoke Studios Co-President Joe Weinstock.

Burstall called McGovern a “talented and dynamic executive who will bring extensive expertise, experience and leadership to the group in our rapidly growing operations in three locations across the U.S.”

McGovern said he has “long admired Argonon’s global production slate and its ability to bring to together exceptional creative and commercial talent from around the world.”

During a two-decades long career, McGovern was most recently Executive Vice President of Production & Operations at Jupiter Entertainment, where he oversaw the likes of true crime series Snapped and In Pursuit with John Walsh. He left late last year to become a freelance consultant.