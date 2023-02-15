‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals First Two Eliminations Of Season Nine – Including The Exit By The Show’s Oldest Entertainer Ever – The Hamden Journal

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when “The Masked Singer” unveiled one of the two costumed vocalists departing at the start of season nine.

The game show’s guessing game returned, offering themed episodes and its usual assortment of mystery guests. Although the judges could have saved one of them, thanks to a new rule allowing one save per episode, they did not use that this week.

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN TONIGHT’S SHOW:

The night’s first reveal was the Gnome, whose performance of oldie but goodie “When You’re Smiling” fit his elfin face.

The Gnome turned out to be 97-year-old Dick Van Dyke. The judges guessed the masked singe might be Dustin Hoffman, Robert DeNiro, or Mel Brooks. But once Van Dyke was unmasked, the judges were beside themselves, with Nicole Scherzinger breaking into tears.

Van Dyke beat William Shatner’s age record from last year, and was acknowledged by host Nick Cannon as “the most decorated and seasoned entertainer” to ever appear on the show.

After everyone calmed down, it was time to go to the second masked singer, who delivered a rendition of Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again.” Judges guesses ranged from Ann Wilson of Heart to Joan Jett.

The Medusa beat the Mustang in the sing-off, so it was time for the Mustang to gallop away. She was revealed as country star Sara Evans.

Watch the Dick Van Dyke reveal below.