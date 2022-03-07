‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals All Season 7 Guest Panelists (EXCLUSIVE)

This season of “The Masked Singer” features contestants who have been divided into three camps: “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly.” You’ll have to figure out if the show is talking about its guest panelists as well. (And if so, who gets which designation!)

Fox has exclusively revealed to Variety who will be stopping by to help the show’s usual panelists helo judge this season’s costumed celebrities. Joining regular panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke will be guests Eric Stonestreet (who appears on the second episode, on March 16), Leslie Jordan (returning for his second appearance on “Masked Singer”) and Nicole Byer, stopping by the show for the first time.

There’s Fox synergy at play, of course: Stonestreet, best known for the long-running comedy “Modern Family,” is now host of Fox’s “Domino Masters,” which airs after “The Masked Singer.” And Jordan is on Fox’s Mayim Bialik sitcom “Call Me Kat,” now in its second season. Byer is currently everywhere, including NBC’s “Grand Crew” and TBS’ “Wipeout,” but has been seen on Fox plenty of times in the past, including the short-lived sketch comedy “Party Over Here.”

Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Fox Alternative Entertainment produces the series; Craig Plestis, Moira Ross and Nick Cannon are executive producers. Ross takes over as new showrunner this season. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

Below is the list of costumes and their “teams” – The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. No word yet on which character the contestant we’re all dreading to see — the alleged appearance of Rudy Giuliani — might be. We’re putting our money on the Jack in the Box, who is the creepiest but least fun or badass of this lineup:

THE GOOD

Ringmaster

Armadillo

McTerrier

Firefly

Frog Prince

THE BAD

Hydra

Ram

Jack in the Box

Cyclops

Queen Cobra

THE CUDDLY

Baby Mammoth

Thingamabob

Lemur

Lemur, “The Masked Singer”

Space Bunny

Miss Teddy

