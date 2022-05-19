‘The Masked Singer’ Gives A ‘Rudy Clap’ To Its Season Seven Winner – The Hamden Journal

SPOILER ALERT: Tonight, the seventh season finale of The Masked Singer unveiled its ultimate winner, once again offering the surprise answer to its mystery voice.

For the uninitiated, the show is a top-secret singing competition. Hosted by Nick Cannon, and featuring panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, “The Masked Singer” features celebrities facing off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in elaborate costumes.

The host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who the singer is behind the mask. Each week, a singer is eliminated — and then reveals his or her true identity.

Of course, none of the contestants sparked as much controversy as the appeaance this season of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump adviser. His reveal saw judges Jeong and Thicke walk away in a huff.

The reaction to Giuliani was perhaps the most polarizing the show has seen since 2020. The Masked Singer faced criticism then when another controversial Republican politician, Sarah Palin, was unveiled as “The Bear.”

*** SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ PAST THIS LINE IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE EPISODE

Tonight’s winner wins the coveted Golden Mask Trophy.

The big winner of Season Seven was “Firefly,” aka singer/actress Teyana Taylor, who is signed to Kanye West’s GOOD music label.

Second place went to “Ringmaster,” who in real life is singe/actress Hayley Orrantia, best known for portraying Erica Goldberg on the ABC comedy series The Goldbergs.

Third went to “Prince,” who turned out to be actor/singer Cheyenne Jackson.

“The Masked Singer” is now hitting the road, as Natasha Bedingfield will host a 50-city North American tour that startsMay 28.