‘The Marvels’ Moves To November 2023 Release – The Hamden Journal

This just in: Disney/Marvel Studios’ sequel The Marvels will no longer be opening on July 28, rather Nov. 10, which is where Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened last year over the Veterans Day long holiday weekend. November has also been a prime place for other MCU titles like Thor: Ragnarok and Doctor Strange, among others.

The Marvels directed by Nia DaCosta, is the sequel to the $1.1 billion grossing 2019 title Captain Marvel. Not much is known about the sequel, however, it’s also bridge from the Disney+/Marvel series WandaVision starring Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel which stars Iman Vellani as the title character. To date, we haven’t seen any trailers on the movie, not even at Marvel’s big splash last summer at San Diego Comic-Con. Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson return for The Marvels.

The Marvels will debut the weekend after Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune: Part Two on Nov. 3. Focus Features has an untitled movie schedule for Nov. 10. Lionsgate’s Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as well as Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls 3 open on Nov. 17 before the Thanksgiving stretch.

Going on July 28 is now The Haunted Mansion, moving up from Aug. 11.

