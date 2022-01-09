‘The Many Loves Of Dobie Gillis’ Star Was 87 – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal

'The Many Loves Of Dobie Gillis' Star Was 87

Dwayne Hickman, whose turn as eternal romantic Dobie Gillis made him a teen idol in the 1960s, has died at age 87 of complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

An actor, producer, director and artist, Hickman starred in the hit TV series The Bob Cummings Show and The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. He died on the birthday of his dearest friend and former “Dobie …” cast member Bob Denver, whom he again costarred opposite in the CBS, movie of the week, Surviving Gilligan’s Island, playing a CBS network executive.

