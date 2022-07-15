The Mandalorian’s dearly departed Razor Crest spaceship gets resurrected — in toy form

Here’s your first look at the exclusive Hot Wheels ‘Star Wars’ Razor Crest in action. (Photos courtesy of Mattel)

The Madalorian’s beloved spacecraft Razor Crest didn’t survive the second season of the hit Disney+ Star Wars series. But, thanks to Mattel, Din Djarin’s starship is getting some Hot Wheels-style immortality. The toymaker on Friday unveiled the Hot Wheel Star Wars Razor Crest With Camtono Case, which will be available exclusively at next week’s San Diego Comic-Con, running July 21 through 24.

The images above provide your first look at the new toy take on on ST-70 class Razor Crest M-111 Assault Ship, which features a Beskar wave pattern, Camtono collector packaging and a Beskar ingot.

While the specially packaged Razor Crest will only be available at Comic-Con, a regular version of the craft will be part of the new wave of Mattel’s Star Wars Starships Select line of toy vehicles, hitting store shelves soon.

Mattel’s other 2022 San Diego Comic-Con exclusives include a recreation of a classic Jurassic Park scene, an action figure of Marvel’s Ghost Rider and special-edition K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider.