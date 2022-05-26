‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Gets February 2023 Release Date

Fresh from their stealth takeover of the final episodes of “The Book of Boba Fett,” Din Djarin, aka Mando (Pedro Pascal), and his adorable companion Grogu are coming back early next year for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian.”

Announced at Star Wars Celebration on Thursday, Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” will premiere on Disney+ in February 2023. Also announced at the Thursday Star Wars Celebration, the “Ahsoka” spinoff, starring Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan, will arrive sometime in 2023.

More from Variety

In-person attendees at Star Wars Celebration were shown an exclusive teaser, which featured Mando dealing with the repercussions of removing his sacred Mandalorian helmet. It was also announced that Katee Sackhoff is returning as Bo-Katan Kryze in an antagonist role.

At the end of Season 2 of “The Mandalorian,” Mando and Grogu parted ways when Luke Skywalker (played by a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill) took Grogu with him to train in the ways of the Force. But on “The Book of Boba Fett,” Grogu’s bond with Mando proves too powerful, and Grogu chooses to leave his Jedi training and reunite with Mando.

That’s just after Mando is cast out from his Mandalorian covert for the cardinal sin of removing his helmet in the presence of others. The only way Mando can restore his honor, he learns, is to visit “the living waters” beneath the mines on the planet Mandalore — which is a problem, as the Empire carpet bombed the entire planet in their great purge of Mandalorians from the galaxy.

Mando is also still contending with the darksaber, the weapon he won at the end of Season 2 that by prophecy made him the rightful heir to rule Mandalore. That also puts Mando at cross purposes with Bo-Katan (Sackhoff), a Mandalorian warrior who once possessed the darksaber without having won it — which, by prophecy, doomed the planet. Bo-Katan knows that in order for her to stake another claim at rule, she needs to win back the dark saber, and Mando stands in her way.

Story continues

At least the taciturn bounty hunter has a sleek new ride in the form of a custom outfitted Naboo speeder, which has just enough room for Grogu — now sporting custom-made beskar chainmail armor — to join him.

The news was part of Lucasfilm’s main presentation at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, Calif. — the first time “Star Wars” fans have gathered in person since the pandemic.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.