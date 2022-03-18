‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Adds Christopher Lloyd – The Hamden Journal

He’s played characters from different worlds including a Klingon boss in Star Trek III: Search for Spock, Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future series, and Jim Ignatowski in Taxi, and now Christopher Lloyd is joining the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season 3, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

Role is billed as a guest starring one, with production for season 3 taking place here in Southern California. No details as to who Lloyd will play was provided.

Previous respected character actors who’ve starred on The Mandalorian include Nick Nolte in a voiceover role as the alien ugnaught Kuill, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

Lucasfilm has Obi-Wan Kenobi debuting on May 25. The Mandalorian is executive produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. No streaming date yet as to when The Mandalorian season 3 will drop.

There was a spinoff series of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, which wasn’t as well received as the flagship Star Wars live-action TV series, 67% to 93% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

On Saturday night, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars architect George Lucas will receive the Producers Guild Awards’ Milestone Award. Lucasfilm celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.