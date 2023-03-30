The Mandalorian Makes Nielsen Streaming Chart Leading To Season 3 Debut – The Hamden Journal

The Mandalorian shot back onto Nielsen’s U.S. streaming charts during the week of the Season 3 premiere. The Disney+ series tallied 823M viewing minutes from February 27 to March 5, coming in at No. 5 among streaming programs.

According to Nielsen, the first episode from Season 3 generated 57% of that total, despite only being 42 minutes long.

The Star Wars spinoff series is no stranger to the Nielsen streaming Top 10, having previously made history as both the first Disney+ show to make the list and the first non-Netflix show to hit No. 1. The debut week for Season 2 saw over a billion viewing minutes across nine episodes, so while Season 3’s number is still impressive, it is a dip from the previous installment. There are currently five episodes of Season 3 streaming on Disney+, so it is possible the show will climb higher in subsequent weeks.

It was quite the week for Pedro Pascal, who stars in The Mandalorian as well as HBO’s The Last Of Us, which held onto third place on the list. The series notched another billion-minute week on HBO Max leading up to the release of the penultimate episode. Episode 8, which debuted on March 5 with just a few hours left in Nielsen’s measurement window, was viewed by a series high 8.1M people across both linear and digital platforms the day it was released, according to HBO. Nielsen’s measurement only accounts for viewing on HBO Max.

Outer Banks once again dominated the list in the second week after Season 3 began streaming on Netflix. It notched another 2.2B viewing minutes, in addition to the 3.2B it saw in its first week. Nielsen doesn’t break down viewing by season, but Netflix reported that all three seasons of the series were among its Top 10 TV series for the week.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal also held onto its second place spot on the list with another 1.1B minutes viewed.

Netflix’s Perfect Match, which wrapped up its first season with five new episodes on February 28, also made it into the Top 10 at No. 8 with 744M minutes viewed. Acquired programming earned Netflix two more spots on the list with NCIS and Cocomelon. We Have a Ghost also represented for the streamer.

Disney+ also nabbed a spot with Bluey and HBO Max rounded things out with South Park.

While it didn’t make the Top 10, Nielsen also notes that the live-streamed event, Chris Rock – Selective Outrage, was carried on Netflix on Saturday evening of this interval. Despite just over 24 hours of availability, it generated an impressive 418M viewing minutes.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: