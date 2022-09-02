‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Photo Gallery: Season 1 – The Hamden Journal

SPOILER ALERT: The first two episodes of Prime Video’s epic The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are live, and here is a gallery of photos from Season 1. Note that some of the images might be spoilers for those who haven’t watched yet.

Click on the image above to launch the gallery.

‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ EP Lindsey Weber On Amazon’s Epic Tolkien Series Debut; Why It’s Not A Prequel, The Real Budget, That Stranger From The Stars & Season 2 Teases – Hero Nation Podcast

The mega-budget series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth — thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels. It brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, The Rings of Power follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Character Posters: 22 Stars Of Amazon’s Epic Fantasy Series

Headlining the ensemble cast are Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Episode 1 Recap: Return To Middle-earth

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Episode 2 Recap: Lost At Sea, Return To Khazad-dum & Rise Of Evil