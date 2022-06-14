‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Renewed For Season 2; Dailyn Rodriguez Set As Co-Showrunner – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 2 with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Simpson set to return. The 10-episode second season will be based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Fifth Witness.

Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South) has joined as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside returning Ted Humphrey, who developed the series alongside creator, David E. Kelley.

The renewal comes as no surprise following the show’s success on the streaming service. Season 1 premiered May 13 holding firmly on the Netflix Global Top 10 with a cumulative 260.53 Million hours viewed as of June 5, 2022, reaching the Top 10 in 90 countries.

Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie (Campbell) and Lorna (Newton), his driver and unofficial sponsor Izzy (Raycole), and the best investigator in town—and Lorna’s newly minted fiancé—Cisco (Sampson).

Season 1 is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict.

Executive producing alongside Humphrey and Rodriguez are Kelley, Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson.

Rodriguez