“‘The Life of An Idiot’ Would Be An Interesting Thing”

“I feel like I’ve come to a crazy funeral party or something,” admitted Sarah Snook, as Succession held its fourth and final season premiere in New York on Monday night. “It’s the beginning of the end but there’s a lot of celebration and a lot of sadness, because this is the last time we’re going to do this, but also happiness because we love each other.”

Emotions seemed quite mixed for all as stars Brian Cox, Snook, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron and creator Jesse Armstrong walked the carpet at Lincoln Center, with Armstrong himself telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I feel really sad to not be doing it again, and I feel mildly hopeful that we’ve done a good season to do the show justice.”

Braun went even further, promising, “It’s a very good season, it’s maybe our best season, so I feel like we go out with a bang and I think people will be satisfied. I loved making it and I think people will be stoked.”

The shocking news that the HBO hit would be coming to an end so soon was revealed publicly just three weeks ago, and though the team has had more time to process, it hasn’t sunk in for many of them that they won’t be returning to the world of the Roys.

“It hasn’t actually hit me,” said Armstrong, who revealed he’s still cutting the show’s final episodes. “It’ll be once we really are wrapped and I’ve delivered the final episode, and maybe once it’s gone out, then I think it’ll be really, really hard to feel like, ‘Oh wow, that’s over.’”

While Braun noted that saying goodbye to Armstrong (who “has really changed all of our lives”) and the crew was an emotional process, and Smith-Cameron teased that frequent scene partner Culkin was her hardest goodbye (“I mean he’s a horrible rat, but I love him and I’ve loved working with him”), one star who seemed happy to bring Succession to a close was Cox, saying, “I’m really delighted. I love endings so it’s good, I feel good.”

“Doing the scenes with Jeremy has been a truly great experience, he’s a wonderful actor to work with in that sense. That relationship has been very powerful and the writing has also been very powerful. We both had a great time working with one another, it’s been incredible,” Cox continued of working alongside his onscreen children, including Strong, who opened up about his acting process in a cover with THR between seasons. “I’ve had a great time working with all the family — Sarah and the relationship with Siobhan; the acknowledgement of Roman’s character over the series has been really interesting and interesting how smart Roman is but he also lets himself down by sending dick pics to people, which doesn’t really help.”

Another big conversation on the carpet was that of possible spinoffs, and though Cox admitted that he doubts Armstrong would do another show about any of the characters, he joked, “I suppose Greg really would be the natural spinoff, ‘the life of an idiot’ would be an interesting thing — a tall idiot at that.”

Snook had similar thoughts, pitching, “Tom and Greg, some sort of half-hour comedy setting up the head office in Vancouver, Canadian outpost,” though Braun said, “You’d have to drop Tom and Greg into some weird world, drop them into the Philippines or something, drop them into some crazy weird micro-business world we never saw in the show. That’s the way.”

Armstrong also acknowledged “a certain movement for a ‘Oh Hugo’ spinoff about Hugo Baker [played by Fisher Stevens], the [Waystar Royco] vice president of comms living back with his daughter. We like felt that might be a good sitcom that we could’ve done.”

As for the current show, though, Ruck had a tease for what’s to come in the final episode: “Nothing is tied up with a bow for anybody. I can tell you that it’s a satisfying ending but it’s a little more like life, like you don’t know exactly what’s going to happen to some people. So it’s really satisfying, it’s perfect.”

Succession season four premieres Sunday on HBO.

Neha Joy contributed to this story.

