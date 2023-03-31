The legal troubles Trump faces post-hush money indictment

Donald Trump’s docket is filling up.

The former president’s Thursday indictment in Manhattan over a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election is just one of several statutory battles in which he’s currently embroiled.

The decision by DA Alvin Bragg marks the first time ever that a criminal case has been brought against a former commander-in-chief.

But as Trump campaigns for another presidential term in 2024, the 76-year-old is facing a string of legal headaches — from the classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago estate to his role in the Capitol riot and a tax fraud lawsuit.

The Republican has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has insisted he’s being targeted by Democrats.

Here’s a rundown at the other legal troubles hanging over Trump’s head:

The Mar-a-Lago raid

Trump is facing an ongoing Justice Department-led criminal investigation into whether he improperly retained classified documents at his resort in Florida after he left the White House in early 2021.

The FBI seized 13,000 documents when they conducted a search warrant on Trump’s estate last August. Of those files, about 100 were marked classified — including some designated top secret, which is the highest level of classification.





Donald Trump is facing a probe into whether he improperly retained classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House in 2021. AP

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith, a former Brooklyn federal prosecutor, to probe whether Trump also tried to obstruct a federal investigation into the storage of the classified documents.

As part of the investigation, prosecutors have spent months interviewing those close to Trump — including an aide who was captured on surveillance cameras moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has repeatedly accused the DOJ of engaging in a partisan “witch hunt” by investigating the case

The Capitol riot and the 2020 election

Smith is also investigating Trump’s actions following the 2020 election — including efforts to overturn results he claimed were stolen and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Federal prosecutors have already brought several former Trump administration officials before a grand jury in Washington for questioning.

Chief DC US District Judge James Boasberg on Tuesday ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to also testify and answer questions about his conversations with Trump in the runup to the Capitol riot.

In a sealed ruling, the judge said Pence must share details with the grand jury about any of Trump’s potentially illegal actions around the time his MAGA supporters broke into the Capitol building.





Donald Trump is facing a number of other legal troubles aside from the indictment handed down in Manhattan on Thursday. REUTERS

Separately, the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 riot urged the DOJ last December to bring criminal charges against Trump and the allies who helped him engage in a criminal “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the election results.

In a lengthy report, the committee called for Trump to be charged with corruption of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and inciting or aiding an insurrection.

Georgia election tampering probe

A district attorney in Georgia is also investigating Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in that state.

The probe was triggered by the revelation of a phone call Trump made to Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021 urging him to “find 11,780 votes” — just enough to overtake Joe Biden and overturn his narrow loss in the state.

Among those questioned before a special grand jury were ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.





The House select committee probing the Jan. 6 riot urged the DOJ last December to bring criminal charges against Trump. James Keivom

Fulton County DA Fani Willis, a Democrat who will ultimately decide whether to pursue charges against Trump, told a judge in January that a special grand jury had completed its task and that charging decisions were “imminent.”

The the panel’s foreperson revealed in February that the panel had recommended multiple indictments, but declined to mention specific names.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and described his phone call to Raffensperger as “perfect.”

E. Jean Carroll’s rape allegation

E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, has filed two lawsuits against Trump in federal court in New York for sexual assault and defamation.

Carroll has accused Trump of defaming her by denying allegations he raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in late 1995 or early 1996.

The writer first sued Trump when he told a reporter at the White House in 2019 that he didn’t know Carroll, that “she’s not my type” and that she lied about the alleged assault to boost sales for her memoir.





E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, has sued Trump for defamation after he denied allegations he raped her at Bergdorf Goodman in late 1995 or early 1996. AP

Carroll filed a second lawsuit after Trump posted on social media in October of last year that her rape claim was a “hoax,” “lie,” “con job” and “complete scam.”

The latter lawsuit includes a battery claim under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which gives adults a one-year window to sue alleged attackers even if statutes of limitations have expired.

That case is scheduled to go to trial on April 25.

Trump and Carroll are currently awaiting a decision from a DC appeals court over whether, under local law, the former president should be immune from the first lawsuit.

New York Attorney General’s tax fraud suit

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump and his Trump Organization last September for fraud she described as “staggering”.

She alleges in the civil lawsuit that they misled banks and tax authorities about the value of assets — including Trump’s slew of golf courses and Manhattan skyscrapers — to get loans and tax benefits.





New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump and his Trump Organization last September for fraud. AFP via Getty Images

The AG, a Democrat, said her office found more than 200 examples of misleading asset valuations between 2011 and 2021.

She also alleges Trump inflated his net worth by billions of dollars.

The lawsuit seeks to ban Trump and his three adult children — Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric — from conducting further business in New York, as well as a $250 million fine.

The civil trial is slated for October.

With Post wires