The (latest) true story behind skipping balls on the pond at No. 16 at the Masters

Ben Crenshaw turned to Gary Cowan during a practice round at the 1972 Masters Tournament and uttered three words.

“Do that again.”

Cowan, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, obliged by throwing a second ball onto the ground at the par-3 16th hole and skipped it successfully across the pond.

“Ben couldn’t believe what I was doing,” said Cowan, now 82 years old and living in Ontario, Canada.

Many Masters traditions have indisputable timelines, such as the creation of the Champions Dinner in 1952, or Sam Snead being awarded the first green jacket in 1949. Other tales have gained legs over time without a surefire genesis.

Rory McIlroy takes his turn at skipping a ball across the pond at No. 16 at Augusta National. The longtime tradition now has its roots at the 1972 tournament.

One such custom is skipping balls over the pond at No. 16.

Who was the first player to skip balls on 16?

Ken Green and Mark Calcavecchia claimed to have started the tradition in 1987, until Lee Trevino and Seve Ballesteros one-upped the pair by saying they did it in the early 1980s. Then came photographs of Tom Kite mastering the feat in 1979.

But Cowan, with Crenshaw’s backing, believes he was the first in 1972.

“I was there. It happened,” Crenshaw said Monday. “Gary used a 3-iron, put the ball back in his stance and bam, skipped it straight across the water.”

Justin Thomas attempts to skip his ball across the pond on No. 16 at Augusta National on Tuesday.

With Ben’s urging, Cowan successfully knocked three over before Crenshaw – competing in his first Masters – tried to duplicate the achievement to no avail. A first try went kerplunk, then a second.

“Ben was playing it too much like a chip,” Cowan said. “I told him, ‘Hit it hard and low,’ and sure enough his third one skipped right across. The crowd went crazy.”

For Cowan, skipping balls over bodies of water had become a favorite childhood game in Kitchener, Ontario. The member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame said, “I always liked to horse around.” So when he got to the 16th tee box, Cowan didn’t think twice about dropping a ball and skimming it at Augusta National.

“Did I think I’d get in trouble?” Cowan asked. “You know, that never crossed my mind.”

Holes-in-one are Canadian’s favorite memory

Cowan’s best finish at Augusta National was 25th in 1964. When asked about his favorite Masters memory, Cowan again turned to 1972, when he witnessed Vinny Giles make a hole-in-one on the sixth hole during Tuesday’s practice round.

Justin Thomas’ ball fell short of the green Tuesday as he skipped it across the pond at No. 16.

The following day, Cowan aced the same par 3. Then, on Thursday, as the amateur was paired with Charles Coody, the 1971 Masters Champion sank his tee shot at, of course, No. 6.

“Three hole-in-ones in three days,” Cowan said. “Only at Augusta.”

Cowan’s in the process of writing his memoirs, which he plans to release this September on the 50th anniversary of his U.S. Amateur triumph at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. The title of Cowan’s project is, “From Rockway to Augusta.”

For Crenshaw, following the head-scratching moment at the 16th in 1972, he admits, “I never imagined it would take off the way it has. No way. And Gary was the first to do it. Well, at least the first I ever saw do it.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Masters 2021: Skipping balls on No. 16 has tradition to the 1970s