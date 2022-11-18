The latest rally in stocks may be almost over, Bank of America warns

Investors hoping to squeeze some more gains out of the stock market’s latest bear-market bounce might be too late, according to a team of strategists at Bank of America.

According to a Friday note sent to clients and media, the bank’s proprietary Bull & Bear indicator has moved off of its extremely bearish positioning for the first time in nine weeks, going from 0 to 0.4.



That green-and-red contrarian indicator is dictated by the big arrow in the middle that can move between extremely bearish — a buy signal for investors — to extreme bullish, when too much euphoria in markets is telling investors to sell.

BofA’s chief strategist Michael Hartnett credits the shift to improving breadth in the equity market, which means a wider range of stocks have been trending higher, as well as more money flowing into bond and credit markets.

However, since the BofA gauge is often seen as a contrarian indicator, this could mean that the latest bear-market rally might already be close to ending, according to Hartnett.

Thursday saw U.S. stocks log the first back-to-back losses in two weeks after Federal Reserve officials said interest rates would top out higher than expected. Stocks have been steadily climbing off the lows seen from a disappointing September consumer price inflation read in mid-October. Investors were further cheered last week when CPI for October came in softer than expected.

has been on a choppy ride higher since mid-October when markets got a disappointing consumer price inflation (CPI) number for September.

The bank’s latest weekly data shows equities have seen the biggest inflows — $22.9 billion — in 35 weeks, and “the chase is on,” said Hartnett.



The latest week (ending Nov. 16), saw $4.2 billion flowing into bonds, $3.7 billion leaving cash and $300 million leaving gold. It was also the 40th consecutive outflow from European stocks, the longest shunning of that region on record.

