‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Guests Final Shows Blackpink – The Hamden Journal

The Late Late Show with James Corden is getting ready for its final run of shows.

The CBS late-night series, which is ending its eight-year run, has set its lineup of guests joining for its final 12 shows as well as revealing K-pop stars Blackpink as one of the final Carpool Karaoke editions.

The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special will air at 10pm on April 27 followed a couple of hours later for the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone.

Cruise is set to star in a special Lion King sketch during the primetime special. Janney has clocked up the most appearances on the show with 15 prior visits.

Blackpink will be one of three final Carpool Karaoke segments, while The Kardashians will appear in a Take A Break segment and there will be one final Crosswalk the Musical performance.

The Late Late Show with James Corden is produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73.