The Last Wish’ Crosses $400M At Global Box Office – The Hamden Journal

Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish had a happy Valentine’s Day, swashbuckling to a new global milestone. The spinoff sequel crossed $400M with Tuesday’s numbers bringing the worldwide kitty to $401.5M. The split is $160.1M domestic and $241.4M at the international box office.

The Oscar nominated pic from directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado remains the No. 3 biggest studio animated film since the start of the pandemic and has topped the overseas cume of Black Adam to become the 11th highest-grossing studio title of 2022 internationally. Globally, it’s at No. 12.

This weekend, it’s estimated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will surpass Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Uncharted to become the No. 9 biggest studio release of 2022 worldwide.

The Antonio Banderas/Salma Hayek sequel went out early overseas and built with great word of mouth and soft drops. It recently opened in the UK and through two frames has grossed $13.8M. The top market is Mexico at $23.9M, followed by France ($20.3M), Germany ($16.2M), Brazil ($15.4M) and Australia ($14M). Japan is still to come on March 17.

As we noted when Puss 2 crossed $300M back in January, Universal has delivered five of the six biggest studio animated titles during the pandemic era worldwide. Tops for Uni is Minions: The Rise of Gru ($942M) which is followed by Sing 2 ($413M), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Bad Guys ($252M) and The Croods: A New Age ($227M).

The Last Wish is the No. 1 DreamWorks Animation title of all time in 28 international markets to date: Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Bolivia, Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Venezuela, Estonia, Latvia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Moldova, Albania, Macedonia and Tajikistan.

It ranks as the No. 2 DWA movie in Central America, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Paraguay and Sri Lanka.