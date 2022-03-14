“The Last Thing I Would Ever Want To Do Is Minimize Remarkable Women” – The Hamden Journal

Jane Campion has released an apology to Venus and Serena Williams after making a controversial remark during her Critics Choice Award acceptance speech for Best Director.

While acknowledging the “incredible women” being recognized on Sunday night, Campion addressed the Williams’ sisters. She said, “Venus and Serena, you’re such marvels. However, you don’t play against the guys, like I have to.”

Campion’s apology reads, “I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world class athletes. The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.”

The Williams’ attended the celebration in support of the film King Richard, about their father Richard Williams that has been the sweetheart of the awards season.

Similarly for Campion, her highly lauded film The Power of the Dog which was honored last night for Best Picture.