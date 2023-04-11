‘The Last Of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey To Lead BBC Drama ‘Time’ – The Hamden Journal

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has been cast in the next season of BBC prison drama Time alongside Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance and Siobhan Finneran.

Jimmy McGovern’s story, which featured Stephen Graham and Sean Bean as leads in its heartwrenching first season, will move on to a women’s prison where Ramsey will play Kelsey, thrown together to face an unfamiliar world with Orla (Whittaker) and Abi (Lawrance).

Even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this project, working with an incredible team and following on from a stellar first season” said Ramsey. “And it’s such an honour to be Kelsey, I’m really excited to experience the world through her for a few months.”