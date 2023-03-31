‘The Last Of Us’ Selects Location For Season 2 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Last of Us has zeroed in on its home base for season 2.

The HBO drama will set up shop in Vancouver for the continuing saga of Joel (Pedro Pascal), who’s been tasked with protecting a 14-year-old named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) who may be civilization’s last hope after a global pandemic.

Fans of the 2013 video game that inspired The Last of Us know that a significant part of the story in Part II takes place in the Pacific Northwest.

HBO has yet to share details about the upcoming storyline or when production will begin.

Filming of the first season kicked off in July 2021 in Calgary, Alberta. Different locales within the Canadian province doubled as Texas, Wyoming, and Missouri for the apocalyptic drama.

After airing just two episodes, HBO decided to renew The Last of Us for a second season. It scored the second-largest premiere after House of the Dragon since Boardwalk Empire’s launch in 2010.

While talking to reporters before the finale, creators/EPS Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann explained why viewers saw fewer and fewer infected people as the first season went on. “I will say that even though we were green lit for a season of television, Neil and I felt like we couldn’t just make a season of television without considering what would come after,” Mazin said. “There is more The Last of Us to come. I think the balance is not always just about within an episode or even episode to episode, but season to season. It’s quite possible that there will be a lot more infected later.”

The Last of Us is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam. The production companies are PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog.