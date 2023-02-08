‘The Last Of Us’ Actress Melanie Lynskey Zings Critic Of Her Body Type In The Post-Apocalypse – The Hamden Journal

Melanie Lynskey didn’t appreciate criticism that she was a bit too zaftig for the role of a post-apocalyptic warlord.

Model Adrianne Curry made a tweeted observation (since deleted) on Feb. 8 that Lynskey wasn’t a great fit for “The Last of Us” role of Kathleen, a Kansas City warlord who apparently defeated the FEDRA militia in that city. She’s now after main characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) after they tangled with her crew.

Curry, an alum of “America’s Next Top Model,” tweeted a picture of Lynskey and noted, “Her body says life of luxury…not post apocolyptic (sp) warlord. Where is (The Terminator actress) linda hamilton when you need her?”

Lynskey wasn’t having it.

“Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us,’” she tweeted. “And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for.”

Lynskey continued, “I understand that some people are mad that I’m not the typical casting for this role. That’s thrilling to me. Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you’re actually in someone else’s body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations.”

She concluded by thanking fans for their “overwhelming and powerful” amount of “love and support.”

Curry, though, was not daunted. She doubled down on her statement.

“i am so over everything anymore,” the model tweeted. “Actors can;t allow people to not like their characters? I am DONE. we are not the things we pretend we are on a set or stage. its ok if someone doesn’t like ’em. it isn’t personal in the slightest.”

She also accused Lynskey of cropping out “what I said about her perfect hour glass frame being the most desirable to men. Seems quite manipulative Also, she is NOT her character,” she added.

The fifth episode of “The Last of Us” will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Feb. 10.